If you're looking to give your skin the royal treatment this spring, look no further than Kate Middleton’s ageless beauty regimen.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a long-time user of Biotulin Skin Gel, was revealed to have recommended it to Michelle Obama back in 2017. In an interview with Celebrity Style, the former first lady's long-time makeup artist, Carl Ray, revealed, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," and added that “the effect is unbelievable.” And Glamour UK wrote that Middleton had also passed it along to sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Despite its remarkable clientele, the anti-aging serum is shockingly affordable. Right now, Biotulin Skin Gel is discounted at Amazon for $55 — its lowest price in months.

According to the Biotulin website, the product's key ingredient, spilanthol, is a natural anesthetic (derived from the paracress plant), which reduces muscle contractions. So, when it's rubbed into your face, the skin smooths out to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Not only that, but the serum is also infused with hyaluronic acid and other plant extract to hydrate the skin with extra moisture while it works its anti-aging magic.

Amazon shoppers say they see wrinkle-smoothing effects from the thin gel within an hour. Another enthusiast notes the gel also lightened their dark spots. So run, don't walk to get this skincare product with the royal seal of approval on sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Memorial Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Kjaer Weise, ILIA, EltaMD and More

Kate Middleton’s Go-To White Sneakers Are On Sale for Under $50

Kosas Memorial Day Sale: Bundle and Save Up to 60% on Beauty Sets

Kate Middleton's $25 Gold Hoops Are The Perfect Addition to Any Outfit

Violet Grey's Memorial Day Sale Is Here — Take 20% Off La Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tatcha and More

SkinStore Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 50% On Elemis, StriVectin, NuFace and More

The Jennifer Aniston-Approved Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is On Sale Right Now for 20% Off

Tatcha Launched a Sunscreen Version of Its Famous Silk Cream

The Best Deals From Ulta’s Spring Sale: Save Up to 50%

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day