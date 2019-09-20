Kate Middleton just wore the perfect work pant and it's from Zara!

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance on Wednesday at the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Center. Kate looked simply chic in an all-black ensemble of polka-dot Equipment silk shirt ($280 at Bloomingdale's), suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a wide-leg, culotte-style pant from Zara.

The royal previously has worn pieces from the affordable retailer. Her high-waisted black pant is only $50, and it's a fantastic piece for any working woman's wardrobe that's guaranteed to be worn in heavy rotation. You can style it with a classic shirt like Kate, pair with a bright nubby sweater once colder temperatures kick in or slip on a bodysuit and blazer for nighttime.

IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images

Shop Kate's exact Zara pant (it's selling fast!), along with a similar shirt and pair of pumps that won't break the bank. Check out how you can channel the duchess' style everyday by renting her fashion essentials.

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Nordstrom

Aldo

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

