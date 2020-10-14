Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers are on Sale for $40 at Prime Day
Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale during Amazon Prime Day!
The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $29.99 with many sizes and styles around the $40 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.
The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020, The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Prime Day 2020. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Prime Day sale, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, underwear, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, luggage, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.
Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, during Amazon Prime Day 2020.
