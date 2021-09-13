Shopping

Kate Spade Backpacks Are The Chicest Fall Accessory -- And They're On Sale Today

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Today's must-have deal revolves around Kate Spade's super chic backpacks -- which might just be this fall's most essential accessory. The ET Style team is loving the Leila Plaid Medium Flap Backpack, in particular. Today only, the Leila Medium Flap Backpack style is on sale for just $99 -- regularly $129.

Kate Spade Leila Plaid Medium Flap Backpack
Kate Spade Leila Plaid Medium Flap Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Plaid Medium Flap Backpack
Plaid is undoubtedly the must-have pattern for fall. And thanks to this super chic backpack style from Kate Spade, you can bring a fall flair anywhere you go -- whether that's to school, work or even on your autumn travel excursions.
$99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $129)

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top backpack and handbag picks.

Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Backpack
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Backpack
Everyone needs a classic brown backpack in the wardrobe -- and this one from Kate Spade is now only $99.
$99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $129)
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Black Backpack
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Black Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Black Backpack
This ultra sleek black backpack style from Kate Spade features a pebbled leather make and back zip pocket.
$99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $129)
Kate Spade Natalia Backpack Bundle
Kate Spade Natalia Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Natalia Backpack Bundle
With this bundle, get a matching mini convertible backpack and card holder.
$149 AT KADE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$219 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
This multi-colored, warm beige bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots.
$199 AT KATE SPADE WITH THE CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Get cozy with this cheetah-centric bundle from Kate Spade.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Spot the Spade Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
These stylish, enamel hinged bangles are on sale for $29.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $59)
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
This bag bundle provides the perfect pop of color.
$179 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Everyone needs a classic tote in their wardrobe -- and thanks to this bundle, this one comes with a matching cardholder too.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Earring Bundle
Kate Spade Earring Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Earring Bundle
Style up any outfit with these chair pairs of sterling silver studs.
$35 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $32)
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Shoppers love the two-tone, neutral palette that's blended together on this handbag bundle.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
These ethereal accessories can add a classic, feminine touch to any style.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $99)
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
This medium compartment satchel boasts plenty of style and space.
$199 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $379)
Kate Spade Shore Street Ditsy Buds Margareta Tote
Kate Spade Shore Street Ditsy Buds Margareta Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Shore Street Ditsy Buds Margareta Tote
Kate Spade is celebrated for its colorful, feminine styles -- and this floral-centric bundle encompasses that aesthetic perfectly.
$119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
This jewelry bundle features a pair of clear/rose gold studs, along with the elegant Ready Set Pave Bow studs.
$30 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $39)
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
This purr-fect PJ set comes with a lacy slipper and matching eye mask.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO

