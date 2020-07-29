Another Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day has just landed: For today only, save nearly $240 on the Dawn Sapling Bundle -- all you need to unlock this offer is a special code.

The two-piece Dawn Sapling set consists of the Dawn Tote and the Dawn Medium Dome Cosmetic case, both of which are nylon (aka easy-to-clean!) with jacquard lining. The tote has a leather strap, a snap tab closure for its main compartment and zipper closures for the handy side compartments, while the cosmetic bag is a complementary zip-closure style that can be used with the tote or on its own. Score both today for just $119 when you use promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout -- together, they would normally cost $358.

The entire Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop is overflowing with summer deals -- everything is 75% off through Aug. 1. That means you can score Kate Spade New York leather handbags, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more at huge savings, in addition to getting free ground shipping on all orders. All Surprise Sale purchases are final.

Below, shop the Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day.

Dawn Sapling Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Dawn Sapling Bundle Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $358 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Kate Spade Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Intermix Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Designer Fashion Sale Pieces

Kate Spade Sale: Buy More, Save More on Heels, Flats and Sandals

Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off 1000s of Newly Added Styles