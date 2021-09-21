Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Today's must-have deal revolves around Kate Spade's chic satchel styles -- which we'd argue are the most perfect and practical accessories for fall wear. The ET Style team is loving the Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel in hare grey, in particular. Today only, the Rowe Medium Top Zip Satchel bags are on sale for just $89 -- was $129 and are regularly $399.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.