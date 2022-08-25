One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house, created in the '90s by the late designer Kate Spade, is revered for its collection of polished purses, plus clothing, home décor, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. The brand's sale section always has a reliable array of discounted goodies, but right now, you can take an extra 30% off already-reduced back-to-school essentials, including gorgeous leather goods, with code MORE30.

Shop the Sale

If you're looking for an affordable way to refresh your fall accessory wardrobe during Labor Day, now is the time to score a genuine leather bag at a reasonable price. We've hunted down plenty of Kate Spade's high-quality purses on sale for under $200 in both classic and trendy silhouettes. Some of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses and shoulder bags, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

To help transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, we've included some discounted shoe options for starting the season off on the right foot. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Kate Spade's sale, now with double the discounts with a 30% off already-reduced items when you use code MORE30 at checkout.

Knott Large Tote Kate Spade Knott Large Tote The deep green hue of this pebbled leather tote bag makes it a natural choice for fall. $328 $161 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

Penny Small Hobo Bag Toru Burch Penny Small Hobo Bag As adorable as it is versatile, this hobo bag can hold all your essentials for a night out and comes in four classic colors, including this eye-catching icy pink. $298 $125 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

Day Pack Medium Backpack Kate Spade Day Pack Medium Backpack Nothing says back-to-school quite like a classic backpack, and the baby pink color makes it a great choice for adults and kids alike. $289 $104 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

Devi Slide Mules Kate Spade Devi Slide Mules Elegant for business meetings but with comfortable enough to wear on weekends, these 100% sheep leather-lined suede mules are a great transitional shoe for fall. $178 $107 Buy Now

Bradley Large Tote Kate Spade Bradley Large Tote Oversized bags are making a comeback, and this 16" tote can carry all your weekend essentials with ease. $298 $104 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

Rooftop Espadrilles Kate Spade Rooftop Espadrilles Soak in the last days of summer with a rooftop party-printed pair of espadrilles. $128 $90 Buy Now

