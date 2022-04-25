While Kate Spade is bursting with beautiful handbags, wallets and accessories year-round, come Mother's Day, the luxury brand expands its already chic selection with even more elevated offerings — perfect for gifting to the mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law and any other remarkable woman in your life.

And just in time for the spring holiday, Kate Spade has released its Mother's Day 2022 gift guide — which includes everything from buckled handbags and floral printed purses to structured trench coats, bright ballet flats, seasonal jewelry pieces and even mom-centric pendants, all conveniently rounded up together for your Mother's Day shopping purposes.

Whether you're looking to splurge on your mom this Mother's Day, are still searching for that perfect gift to show how much you care, or simply need something that will arrive in time for the big day (we are only a few weeks out, people), Kate Spade has no shortage of beautiful and luxurious gifts that will make your mom feel like the superstar woman she is — and help her to elevate her spring wardrobe, in the process.

Ahead, browse through stylish Mother's Day gifts from Kate Spade. Plus, shop Coach's expansive selection of stylish handbags for gifting inspo, and check out the most unique personalized gifts that your mom will treasure forever.

Best Mom Pendant Kate Spade Best Mom Pendant Help your mum feel the love wherever she goes with this dainty golden pendant from Kate Spade. $58 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

