Kate Spade Mother's Day Gift Guide: The 10 Best Deals on Stylish Handbags, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
While Kate Spade is bursting with beautiful handbags, wallets and accessories year-round, come Mother's Day, the luxury brand expands its already chic selection with even more elevated offerings — perfect for gifting to the mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law and any other remarkable woman in your life.

And just in time for the spring holiday, Kate Spade has released its Mother's Day 2022 gift guide — which includes everything from buckled handbags and floral printed purses to structured trench coats, bright ballet flats, seasonal jewelry pieces and even mom-centric pendants, all conveniently rounded up together for your Mother's Day shopping purposes.

Whether you're looking to splurge on your mom this Mother's Day, are still searching for that perfect gift to show how much you care, or simply need something that will arrive in time for the big day (we are only a few weeks out, people), Kate Spade has no shortage of beautiful and luxurious gifts that will make your mom feel like the superstar woman she is — and help her to elevate her spring wardrobe, in the process.

Ahead, browse through stylish Mother's Day gifts from Kate Spade. Plus, shop Coach's expansive selection of stylish handbags for gifting inspo, and check out the most unique personalized gifts that your mom will treasure forever.

Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel

Jumpstart your mom's spring and summer wardrobes with a floral twist provided by Kate Spade's Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel.

$398
Best Mom Pendant
Best Mom Pendant
Kate Spade
Best Mom Pendant

Help your mum feel the love wherever she goes with this dainty golden pendant from Kate Spade.

$58
Buckle Up Flats
Buckle Up Flats
Kate Spade
Buckle Up Flats

Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.

$268
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody

Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.

$348
Luxe Trench Coat
Luxe Trench Coat
Kate Spade
Luxe Trench Coat

Tackle spring showers and the varying seasonal temps in style with this structured, classic trench coat.

$498
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Backpack
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Backpack
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Backpack

Help your mom head back into the office with the help of a canvas-printed backpack from Kate Spade that's as chic as it is practical, too.

$298
Garden Party Double Drop Earrings
Garden Party Double Drop Earrings
Kate Spade
Garden Party Double Drop Earrings

Lean into the vibes of spring with these delicate daisy earrings.

$98
Rib Knit Crewneck Sweater
Rib Knit Crewneck Sweater
Kate Spade
Rib Knit Crewneck Sweater

Beat the seasonal blues with this soft, cobalt blue sweater — made even cooler by its cuffed sleeve design.

$248
Spencer Cardholder
Spencer Cardholder
Kate Spade
Spencer Cardholder

This lightweight cardholder is the sweetest, sunniest accessory.

$58
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag

Everyone needs a staple shoulder bag in their closet.

$378

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

