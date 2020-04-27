Need an idea for Mother's Day gifts? Right now, Kate Spade New York is offering 50% off select items and 30% off on all full-price items, no exclusions, on the fashion brand's website, specially to celebrate the appreciation holiday.

Don't forget to enter the code MDAY20 at checkout for 30% off, which applies through May 4. For 50% off everything in the Kate Spade website Gift Guide, use code FORMOM through May 2. Standard shipping and returns are free. Gift wrapping and messaging is available for $6 per item.

If you want Mom to choose the color, size or exchange for another style, you can do so by choosing the complimentary gifting service, GiftNow.

Shop Kate Spade handbags, including the brand's best-selling satchel, tote and crossbody styles, or if Mom likes to wear jewelry, browse through classic, chic earrings, necklaces and more. The designer line offers a gorgeous apparel collection, too. Playful, warm-weather dresses and cozy sleepwear are great gifting options.

For even lower prices, check out the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website for discounts up to 75% off on sale items.

Ahead, shop Kate Spade gifts Mom will love for sprucing up her personal style.

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York This roomy tote is the perfect everyday bag to pack in all her essentials. REGULARLY $228 $114 at Kate Spade New York

Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York An elegant top-handle satchel for a ladylike look. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Kate Spade New York

Spencer Chain Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Chain Wallet Kate Spade New York This day-to-night chain wallet bag comes with a removable crossbody strap. REGULARLY $188 $94 at Kate Spade New York

Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York A stylish, organized wallet that can actually fit all her cards, coins and bills. REGULARLY $188 $94 at Kate Spade New York

Poplin Ruffle Tiered Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Poplin Ruffle Tiered Dress Kate Spade New York She can reserve this stunning bright tiered ruffled dress for her first official warm-weather outing post-quarantine. REGULARLY $498 $261 at Kate Spade New York

Catroux Loafers Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Catroux Loafers Kate Spade New York A sophisticated pair of loafers, featuring the brand's iconic spade emblem. REGULARLY $178 $124.60 at Kate Spade New York

Legacy Logo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Legacy Logo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Rock the iconic spade logos on the lobes with these classic stud earrings. REGULARLY $38 $19 at Kate Spade New York

Park Circle Cocktail Shaker Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Park Circle Cocktail Shaker Kate Spade New York Don't forget about the brand's gorgeous homeware! Upgrade her at-home drinks by gifting a cocktail shaker like this gold-tone design. REGULARLY $50 $35 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

