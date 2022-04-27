Shopping

Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
While Kate Spade is bursting with beautiful handbags, wallets and accessories year-round, come Mother's Day, the designer brand expands its already chic selection with even more elevated offerings — perfect for gifting for the mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law and any other remarkable woman in your life.

When you use the code MOTHERSDAY, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles and other select items sitewide. This deal runs through May 8, but you'll want to place any orders for Mom by May 1, if you want it to arrive in time for Mother's Day. 

And just in time for the spring holiday, Kate Spade has released its Mother's Day 2022 gift guide — which includes everything from buckle handbags and floral-printed purses to classic trench coats, bright ballet flats, seasonal jewelry pieces and even mom-centric pendants, all conveniently rounded up together for your Mother's Day shopping. 

Ahead, browse through stylish Mother's Day gifts from Kate Spade. Plus, shop Coach's expansive selection of stylish handbags for gifting, and check out the most unique personalized gifts that your mom will treasure forever.

Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel

Jumpstart your mom's spring and summer wardrobes with a floral twist provided by Kate Spade's Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel. Don't forget to apply the coupon code MOTHERSDAY before you checkout to get the sale price. 

$398$298
Best Mom Pendant
Best Mom Pendant
Kate Spade
Best Mom Pendant

Help your mom feel the love wherever she goes with this dainty golden pendant from Kate Spade.

$58$43
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$130
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$94
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs

Is there a more classic Mother's Day gift than princess cut stud earrings? Okay, maybe a pair of princess cut earrings and a trip to the spa is more quintessential of Mother's Day, but the princess cut takes the reign as the best gift in the jewelry department. 

$48$36
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Kate Spade
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody

This Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to spring fashion — and your mom is sure to love accessorizing with this handbag.

$358$268
Buckle Up Flats
Buckle Up Flats
Kate Spade
Buckle Up Flats

Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.

$268$201
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody

Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.

$348$261
Luxe Trench Coat
Luxe Trench Coat
Kate Spade
Luxe Trench Coat

Tackle spring showers and the varying seasonal temps in style with this structured, classic trench coat.

$498$373
Garden Party Double Drop Earrings
Garden Party Double Drop Earrings
Kate Spade
Garden Party Double Drop Earrings

Lean into the vibes of spring with these delicate daisy earrings.

$98$73
Rib Knit Crewneck Sweater
Rib Knit Crewneck Sweater
Kate Spade
Rib Knit Crewneck Sweater

Beat the seasonal blues with this soft, cobalt blue sweater — made even cooler by its cuffed sleeve design.

$248$186
Spencer Cardholder
Spencer Cardholder
Kate Spade
Spencer Cardholder

This lightweight cardholder is the sweetest, sunniest accessory.

$58$43
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag

Everyone (especially Mom) needs a staple shoulder bag in their closet.

$378$283
Floral Garden Lawn Dress
Floral Garden Lawn Dress
Kate Spade
Floral Garden Lawn Dress

Puff sleeves and a colorful floral print — what more could you want in a flowy, spring dress?

$378$283
Valerie Slingback Pumps
Valerie Slingback Pumps
Kate Spade
Valerie Slingback Pumps

Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for Mother's Day brunch.

$228$171

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

