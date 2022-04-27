While Kate Spade is bursting with beautiful handbags, wallets and accessories year-round, come Mother's Day, the designer brand expands its already chic selection with even more elevated offerings — perfect for gifting for the mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law and any other remarkable woman in your life.

When you use the code MOTHERSDAY, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles and other select items sitewide. This deal runs through May 8, but you'll want to place any orders for Mom by May 1, if you want it to arrive in time for Mother's Day.

Shop Kate Spade's Sale

And just in time for the spring holiday, Kate Spade has released its Mother's Day 2022 gift guide — which includes everything from buckle handbags and floral-printed purses to classic trench coats, bright ballet flats, seasonal jewelry pieces and even mom-centric pendants, all conveniently rounded up together for your Mother's Day shopping.

Ahead, browse through stylish Mother's Day gifts from Kate Spade. Plus, shop Coach's expansive selection of stylish handbags for gifting, and check out the most unique personalized gifts that your mom will treasure forever.

Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel Kate Spade Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel Jumpstart your mom's spring and summer wardrobes with a floral twist provided by Kate Spade's Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel. Don't forget to apply the coupon code MOTHERSDAY before you checkout to get the sale price. $398 $298 Buy Now

Best Mom Pendant Kate Spade Best Mom Pendant Help your mom feel the love wherever she goes with this dainty golden pendant from Kate Spade. $58 $43 Buy Now

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $130 Buy Now

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Is there a more classic Mother's Day gift than princess cut stud earrings? Okay, maybe a pair of princess cut earrings and a trip to the spa is more quintessential of Mother's Day, but the princess cut takes the reign as the best gift in the jewelry department. $48 $36 Buy Now

Petal 3D Flower Crossbody Kate Spade Petal 3D Flower Crossbody This Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to spring fashion — and your mom is sure to love accessorizing with this handbag. $358 $268 Buy Now

Valerie Slingback Pumps Kate Spade Valerie Slingback Pumps Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for Mother's Day brunch. $228 $171 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting

12 Personalized Mother's Day Gifts That Your Mom Will Treasure

The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now

15 Mother's Day Gifts Grandma Will Love

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom

20 Chic Jewelry Gifts From Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale