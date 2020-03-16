Shopping

Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale -- Last Days to Score Up to 75% Off Everything

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Spade New York runway 1280
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Act fast -- Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale will be ending soon! 

The brand has brought back its Surprise Sale and we have until Tuesday 11:59 p.m. PST to score up to 75% off everything and free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. In addition, you can save up to an extra 25% off your purchase on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code: MAKEITTWO. 

This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling convertible crossbody, tote bag, shoulder bag, crossbody bag and backpack styles of Kate Spade handbags. Other sale items include various styles of the Kate Spade wallet, shoes, jewelry and clothes. Note, all items are final sale. 

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks before the sale event ends! 

Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York

A classic top-handle bag you'll pair with everything. 

REGULARLY $399

Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York
Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York

We love this fun blueberry color! 

REGULARLY $429

Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York

Feminine and chic! 

REGULARLY $328

Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York

Made for everyday carrying.

REGULARLY $199

Schuyler Meidum Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Schuyler Meidum Tote
Kate Spade New York
Schuyler Meidum Tote
Kate Spade New York

The perfect work tote! 

REGULARLY $329

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York

Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout for extra 25% off. 

REGULARLY $588

Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York

We're obsessed with the adorable mini size and gorgeous floral print. 

REGULARLY $279

Cape Cod Spade Loafer
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cape Cod Spade Loafer
Kate Spade New York
Cape Cod Spade Loafer
Kate Spade New York

Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem. 

REGULARLY $199

Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York

A little gold for a little glamour. 

REGULARLY $179

Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York

You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs. 

REGULARLY $39

Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York

It's practical and pretty. 

REGULARLY $225

Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York

Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. 

REGULARLY $228

