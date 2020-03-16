Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale -- Last Days to Score Up to 75% Off Everything
Act fast -- Kate Spade New York's Surprise Sale will be ending soon!
The brand has brought back its Surprise Sale and we have until Tuesday 11:59 p.m. PST to score up to 75% off everything and free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. In addition, you can save up to an extra 25% off your purchase on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code: MAKEITTWO.
This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling convertible crossbody, tote bag, shoulder bag, crossbody bag and backpack styles of Kate Spade handbags. Other sale items include various styles of the Kate Spade wallet, shoes, jewelry and clothes. Note, all items are final sale.
The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks before the sale event ends!
A classic top-handle bag you'll pair with everything.
We love this fun blueberry color!
Feminine and chic!
Made for everyday carrying.
The perfect work tote!
Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout for extra 25% off.
We're obsessed with the adorable mini size and gorgeous floral print.
Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem.
A little gold for a little glamour.
You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs.
It's practical and pretty.
Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush.
