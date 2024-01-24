Sales & Deals

Kate Spade Outlet Is Loaded With Double Discounts on Wallets, Backpacks, Tote Bags and More Styles

By Sydney Sweetwood
Updated: 1:41 PM PST, January 24, 2024

Kate Spade Outlet is taking an extra 20% off best-selling styles for winter. Shop our top picks for the best deals available now.

It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! Whether you're shopping for a new work tote, a wear-everywhere belt bag, or a stylish backpack for the new year, Kate Spade Outlet is dishing out double discounts on the brand's iconic designs.

Now through Monday, February 5, Kate Spade Outlet is taking an extra 20% off best-selling handbags and accessories. With everything already up to 60% off, these additional discounts on select styles make it even easier to step up your accessory collection in 2024.

With peak winter here, there is no better time to upgrade your wardrobe with a new handbag that will perfectly match any stylishly cozy look. From spacious totes with multiple compartments to chic shoulder bags that hold all your essentials, you're bound to find a bag that pairs perfectly with any outfit — whether that be a winter wedding guest dress or an office-ready ensemble.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Kate Spade Outlet sale to save on your new favorite purse and wallet before these deals disappear!

Staci Flap Shoulder Bag

Staci Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Staci Flap Shoulder Bag

Keep things light and travel with all of your daily essentials, without the bulk and hassle of a large handbag. This chic crossbody fits the iPhone 15 Pro Max and boasts an interior center card slot.

$329 $103

Shop Now

Leila Small Bucket Bag

Leila Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Leila Small Bucket Bag

Elevate your style with the latest handbag craze: bucket bags. This sophisticated bucket bag, adorned in pebbled leather and a warm gingerbread hue, is right on trend.

$359 $120

Shop Now

Chelsea Belt Bag

Chelsea Belt Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Belt Bag

Designed to hold the important things close and go with you anywhere, Kate Spade's belt bag is the perfect gift for jet-setters.

$249 $84

Shop Now

Madison Small Slim Card Holder

Madison Small Slim Card Holder
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Small Slim Card Holder

Get more than 65% off the perfect holder for your ID and credit cards.

$89 $31

Shop Now

Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Add a neutral bag to your wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this slightly slouchy Leila Medium Triple Compartment.

$399 $135

Shop Now

Perry Leather Laptop Tote

Perry Leather Laptop Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Leather Laptop Tote

If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head to class or the office, you can't beat Kate Spade's Perry Leather Laptop Tote for its quality.

$459 $143

Shop Now

Kristi Satchel

Kristi Satchel
Kate Spade Outlet

Kristi Satchel

As the guardian of your wallet, keys and essentials, this satchel has a classic feminine silhouette you'll love to carry with you all winter.

$399 $143

Shop Now

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody

In the winter, when your hands are too cold to hold your handbag, enjoy the convenience of this hands-free crossbody style.

$299 $95

Shop Now

Leila Dome Backpack

Leila Dome Backpack
Kate Spade Outlet

Leila Dome Backpack

Backpacks are meant for more than just algebra class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable backpack with a front zip pocket and side slip pockets.

$399 $135

Shop Now

Harlow Tote

Harlow Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Harlow Tote

Indulge in everlasting style with this timeless tote bag, crafted from luxurious pebbled leather. The Harlow Tote is designed with Kate Spade's metal pinmount logo and two-way spade jacquard lining for an extra touch of elegance.

$399 $127

Shop Now

Chelsea Weekender

Chelsea Weekender
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Weekender

Embark on your next adventure with the Chelsea Weekender, featuring a dedicated pocket to keep your toiletries organized.

$399 $135

Shop Now

Tags: