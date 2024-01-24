It's the Kate Spade sale that keeps on giving! Whether you're shopping for a new work tote, a wear-everywhere belt bag, or a stylish backpack for the new year, Kate Spade Outlet is dishing out double discounts on the brand's iconic designs.

Now through Monday, February 5, Kate Spade Outlet is taking an extra 20% off best-selling handbags and accessories. With everything already up to 60% off, these additional discounts on select styles make it even easier to step up your accessory collection in 2024.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

With peak winter here, there is no better time to upgrade your wardrobe with a new handbag that will perfectly match any stylishly cozy look. From spacious totes with multiple compartments to chic shoulder bags that hold all your essentials, you're bound to find a bag that pairs perfectly with any outfit — whether that be a winter wedding guest dress or an office-ready ensemble.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Kate Spade Outlet sale to save on your new favorite purse and wallet before these deals disappear!

Staci Flap Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Outlet Staci Flap Shoulder Bag Keep things light and travel with all of your daily essentials, without the bulk and hassle of a large handbag. This chic crossbody fits the iPhone 15 Pro Max and boasts an interior center card slot. $329 $103 Shop Now

Chelsea Belt Bag Kate Spade Outlet Chelsea Belt Bag Designed to hold the important things close and go with you anywhere, Kate Spade's belt bag is the perfect gift for jet-setters. $249 $84 Shop Now

Perry Leather Laptop Tote Kate Spade Outlet Perry Leather Laptop Tote If you're looking to upgrade your tote as you head to class or the office, you can't beat Kate Spade's Perry Leather Laptop Tote for its quality. $459 $143 Shop Now

Kristi Satchel Kate Spade Outlet Kristi Satchel As the guardian of your wallet, keys and essentials, this satchel has a classic feminine silhouette you'll love to carry with you all winter. $399 $143 Shop Now

Leila Dome Backpack Kate Spade Outlet Leila Dome Backpack Backpacks are meant for more than just algebra class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable backpack with a front zip pocket and side slip pockets. $399 $135 Shop Now

Harlow Tote Kate Spade Outlet Harlow Tote Indulge in everlasting style with this timeless tote bag, crafted from luxurious pebbled leather. The Harlow Tote is designed with Kate Spade's metal pinmount logo and two-way spade jacquard lining for an extra touch of elegance. $399 $127 Shop Now

Chelsea Weekender Kate Spade Outlet Chelsea Weekender Embark on your next adventure with the Chelsea Weekender, featuring a dedicated pocket to keep your toiletries organized. $399 $135 Shop Now

