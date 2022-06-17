Kate Spade Sale: Get An Extra 30% off Crossbody Bags, Dresses and Sandals for Summer
Kate Spade just kicked off its epic End of Season Sale with the deals on the brand's summer-ready styles, including new totes, satchels, slingback pumps and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe.
Right now, through Monday, July 4, shoppers can take an extra 30% off sale styles with code EXTRA30. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.
Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade End of Season Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below.
Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch.
This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag.
Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.
These bright, comfortable sandals are perfect for picnics, park days, and patio brunches this summer.
Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic design.
This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print.
We love this floral printed tote for summer.
Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.
Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.
Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.
