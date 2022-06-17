Kate Spade just kicked off its epic End of Season Sale with the deals on the brand's summer-ready styles, including new totes, satchels, slingback pumps and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe.

Right now, through Monday, July 4, shoppers can take an extra 30% off sale styles with code EXTRA30. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade End of Season Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below.

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $122 Buy Now

Primrose Sandals Kate Spade Primrose Sandals These bright, comfortable sandals are perfect for picnics, park days, and patio brunches this summer. $198 $97 Buy Now

