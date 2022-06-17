Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Get An Extra 30% off Crossbody Bags, Dresses and Sandals for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade End of Season Sale
Kate Spade

Kate Spade just kicked off its epic End of Season Sale with the deals on the brand's summer-ready styles, including new totes, satchels, slingback pumps and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe. 

Right now, through Monday, July 4, shoppers can take an extra 30% off sale styles with code EXTRA30. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade End of Season Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below. 

Valerie Slingback Pumps
Valerie Slingback Pumps
Kate Spade
Valerie Slingback Pumps

Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch.

$228$127
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody

This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag. 

$198$97
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Purl Small Bucket Bag

Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag. 

$398$222
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$122
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Kate Spade
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody

This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion. 

$358$176
Primrose Sandals
Primrose Sandals
Kate Spade
Primrose Sandals

These bright, comfortable sandals are perfect for picnics, park days, and patio brunches this summer. 

$198$97
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic design. 

$128$44
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote

This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print. 

$398$223
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel

We love this floral printed tote for summer. 

$398$223
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$88
Buckle Up Flats
Buckle Up Flats
Kate Spade
Buckle Up Flats

Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.

$268$150
Lovitt Buckled Small Top Handle Crossbody
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade
Lovitt Buckled Small Top Handle Crossbody

Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.

$348$171

