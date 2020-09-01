Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Get an Extra 40% Off Already Reduced Handbags, Shoes, Clothing, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Spade New York Sale
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main Kate Spade site, take an extra 40% off sale styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items. 

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, head to the sale section for lots of great deals and take an extra 40% off with the code HEATINGUP through Sept. 8. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75% (and we mean everything!) through Sept. 6. All sale items are final.

Across both sites, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. 

Shop the Kate Spade sale on the main site and Surprise Sale shop. Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.

Spencer Small Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Small Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody needs to go into your cart immediately as it is under $50.

REGULARLY $158

Sylvia Mini Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Sylvia Mini Dome Satchel
Kate Spade
Sylvia Mini Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Sylvia Mini Dome Satchel is a structured handbag made with crossgrain leather.

REGULARLY $198

Oakwood Street Pebble Chandra
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Oakwood Street Pebble Chandra
Kate Spade
Oakwood Street Pebble Chandra
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade handbag is made with pebbled leather and is the perfect carryall to fit all your gear in.

REGULARLY $328

Taffie Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
kate_spade_taffie_medium_satchel
Kate Spade
Taffie Medium Satchel
Kate Spade

The soft leather and rich color of the Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel should put this on your "must-have" handbag list. This satchel is more than $202 off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $348

Margaux Large Work Tote
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_margaux_large_work_tote
Kate Spade New York
Margaux Large Work Tote
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Margaux Large Work Tote is perfect for the working woman thanks to the laptop compartment that zips in the middle. Additionally, what is not to love about the extra crossbody strap and the room the tote has in it? (It's the perfect working mom purse size!) This tote is $219 off right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $378

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

It's a crossbody. It's a clutch. It's perfect! This Kate Spade Andi Crossbody comes in four colors: black, deep evergreen, iris bloom and fiji green.

REGULARLY $229

Toujours Large Satchel
Kate Spade New York
toujours large satchel
Kate Spade New York
Toujours Large Satchel
Kate Spade New York

Smooth Italian leather is just one of the things we love about this chic everyday bag.

REGULARLY $398

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York

There's no mystery to why we're snatching up this suede Kate Spade crossbody shoulder bag. It's stunning (especially at $202 off the retail price).

REGULARLY $348

Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_sylvia_slim_continental_wallet
Kate Spade
Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet is great for everyday use, and it looks classy and chic in this pale gold color. You can't beat the price of $47.50, which is 75% off the retail price.

ORIGINALLY $158

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon hike or weekend out of town.

REGULARLY $279

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Kourtney Camera Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

Heading out for a coffee run? Stash your phone, keys, wallet and extra face mask in here. 

REGULARLY $279

Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt
Kate Spade
Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt
Kate Spade New York

The more prints, the merrier! The Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt is available from S-XL and has an elastic waist.

REGULARLY $298

Star Of The Show Statement Linear Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Star Of The Show Statement Linear Earrings
Kate Spade
Star Of The Show Statement Linear Earrings
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Star Of The Show Statement Linear Earrings are rose-gold and will make the exact statement you are looking to make.

REGULARLY $128

Candy Drops Pavé Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies
Kate Spade
Candy Drops Pavé Huggies
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies are a gold tone, detailed with sparkling pavé crystals. They come in three colors. 

REGULARLY $68

Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York

These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans.

REGULARLY $198

Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York
Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York
Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals
Kate Spade New York

These embellished Kate Spade gold slides will carry you into fall in style.

REGULARLY $148

See all sale items on Kate Spade New York's main site and the Surprise Sale shop.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Rothy’s: An Eco and Sustainable Line of Handbags

Amazon Launched a Secret Sale on Kate Spade Accessories

$139 For This Kate Spade Smart Watch at the Amazon Sale

Katy Perry Sale: Take 80% All Handbags Today

Coach Sale: Save 50% on All Purses, Shoes and More With Free Shipping

Amazon Sale: Get Up to 72% Off Karl Lagerfeld Designer Handbags

 