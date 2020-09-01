Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, on the main Kate Spade site, take an extra 40% off sale styles. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items.

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, head to the sale section for lots of great deals and take an extra 40% off with the code HEATINGUP through Sept. 8. In the Surprise Sale shop, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75% (and we mean everything!) through Sept. 6. All sale items are final.

Across both sites, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade sale on the main site and Surprise Sale shop. Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.

Spencer Small Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody needs to go into your cart immediately as it is under $50. REGULARLY $158 $47.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Sylvia Mini Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Sylvia Mini Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Sylvia Mini Dome Satchel is a structured handbag made with crossgrain leather. REGULARLY $198 $83.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Oakwood Street Pebble Chandra Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Oakwood Street Pebble Chandra Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade handbag is made with pebbled leather and is the perfect carryall to fit all your gear in. REGULARLY $328 $76.80 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Taffie Medium Satchel Kate Spade Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel Kate Spade The soft leather and rich color of the Kate Spade Taffie Medium Satchel should put this on your "must-have" handbag list. This satchel is more than $202 off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $348 $146.40 w/ code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Margaux Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Large Work Tote is perfect for the working woman thanks to the laptop compartment that zips in the middle. Additionally, what is not to love about the extra crossbody strap and the room the tote has in it? (It's the perfect working mom purse size!) This tote is $219 off right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $378 $159 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York It's a crossbody. It's a clutch. It's perfect! This Kate Spade Andi Crossbody comes in four colors: black, deep evergreen, iris bloom and fiji green. REGULARLY $229 $98 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York Smooth Italian leather is just one of the things we love about this chic everyday bag. REGULARLY $398 $167.40 w code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York There's no mystery to why we're snatching up this suede Kate Spade crossbody shoulder bag. It's stunning (especially at $202 off the retail price). REGULARLY $348 $146.40 w code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet is great for everyday use, and it looks classy and chic in this pale gold color. You can't beat the price of $47.50, which is 75% off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $158 $47.50 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon hike or weekend out of town. REGULARLY $279 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Heading out for a coffee run? Stash your phone, keys, wallet and extra face mask in here. REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt Kate Spade New York The more prints, the merrier! The Kate Spade Pop Dots Print Mix Skirt is available from S-XL and has an elastic waist. REGULARLY $298 $125.40 w code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Star Of The Show Statement Linear Earrings Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Star Of The Show Statement Linear Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Star Of The Show Statement Linear Earrings are rose-gold and will make the exact statement you are looking to make. REGULARLY $128 $46.20 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Candy Drops Pavé Huggies Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Candy Drops Pavé Huggies are a gold tone, detailed with sparkling pavé crystals. They come in three colors. REGULARLY $68 $26.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans. REGULARLY $198 $83.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Positano Spade Chain Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York These embellished Kate Spade gold slides will carry you into fall in style. REGULARLY $148 $62.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

See all sale items on Kate Spade New York's main site and the Surprise Sale shop.

