Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Get An Extra 40% off Crossbody Bags, Dresses and Sandals for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade End of Season Sale
Kate Spade

Kate Spade just kicked off its epic End of Season Sale with the deals on the brand's summer-ready styles, including new totes, satchels, slingback pumps and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe. 

Right now, through Monday, July 4, shoppers can take an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade End of Season Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below. 

All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$104
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Kate Spade
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody

This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion. 

$358$151
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Purl Small Bucket Bag

Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag. 

$398$191
Treasure Trove Huggies
Treasure Trove Huggies
Kate Spade
Treasure Trove Huggies

Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit. 

$48$15
Lovitt Buckled Small Top Handle Crossbody
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade
Lovitt Buckled Small Top Handle Crossbody

Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.

$348$146
Valerie Slingback Pumps
Valerie Slingback Pumps
Kate Spade
Valerie Slingback Pumps

Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch.

$228$109
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody

This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag. 

$198$83
Ditsy Roses Flirt Dress
Ditsy Roses Flirt Dress
Kate Spade
Ditsy Roses Flirt Dress

Flirty, floral and thriving.

$398$143
Denim Button-Front Dress
Denim Button-Front Dress
Kate Spade
Denim Button-Front Dress

Can't get enough of denim? Opt for this chic denim buttoned dress. 

$348$146
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design. 

$128$38
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$76
Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade
Run Around Large Flap Crossbody

Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a big cover flap. The Run Around Large Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic jacquard lining on the inside of the crossbody bag.

$278$133

RELATED CONTENT: 

Revolve Summer Sale: Get up to 85% off Summer Fashion and Beauty

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is On Sale for 40% Off

Spanx Summer Sale: Get an Extra 30% Off Leggings, Shapewear and More

Coach Sale: Take Up to 50% Off the Season's Hottest Handbags

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches

The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer