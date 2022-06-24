Kate Spade Sale: Get An Extra 40% off Crossbody Bags, Dresses and Sandals for Summer
Kate Spade just kicked off its epic End of Season Sale with the deals on the brand's summer-ready styles, including new totes, satchels, slingback pumps and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe.
Right now, through Monday, July 4, shoppers can take an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.
Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade End of Season Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.
Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag.
Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit.
Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.
Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch.
This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag.
Flirty, floral and thriving.
Can't get enough of denim? Opt for this chic denim buttoned dress.
Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design.
Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.
Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a big cover flap. The Run Around Large Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic jacquard lining on the inside of the crossbody bag.
