Kate Spade just kicked off its epic End of Season Sale with the deals on the brand's summer-ready styles, including new totes, satchels, slingback pumps and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe.

Right now, through Monday, July 4, shoppers can take an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade End of Season Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below.

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $104 Buy Now

Run Around Large Flap Crossbody Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a big cover flap. The Run Around Large Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic jacquard lining on the inside of the crossbody bag. $278 $133 Buy Now

