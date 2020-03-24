Shopping

Kate Spade Sale Is Still Happening: Up to 75% Off Everything

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Spade New York runway 1280
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Kate Spade sale continues to brighten our days. 

Kate Spade New York has extended its Surprise Sale deals and we now have until April 12 11:59 p.m. PST to score up to 75% off everything with free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All sales are final for Surprise Sale products. 

Discounts don't end there. In addition to the Surprise Sale, the retailer is having a Friends and Family Sale, slashing 40% off all items (yes, this includes new arrivals!) until April 1 11:59 p.m. PST. There are no exclusions and receive free shipping and returns. Make sure to apply the code FORYOU at checkout. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. 

Purchase deals on a Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. Other sale items include shoes, jewelry and clothes. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, ahead. 

Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

This crossbody with multiple inside pockets comes in eight colors. 

REGULARLY $198

Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote. 

REGULARLY $228

Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Catroux Loafers
Kate Spade New York

An elegant pair of loafers, featuring the brand's iconic spade emblem. 

REGULARLY $178

Lift Sneakers
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lift Sneakers
Kate Spade New York
Lift Sneakers
Kate Spade New York

Comfy sneakers with a hint of extra height. 

REGULARLY $128

Sport Knit City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Sport Knit City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Sport Knit City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York

A sporty, lightweight backpack that adds a pop of color. 

REGULARLY $228

Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag
Kate Spade New York
Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag
Kate Spade New York

This adorable wicker bag is getting us excited for summer. 

REGULARLY $398

Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York
Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York

This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. 

REGULARLY $399

Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York
Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York

How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? 

REGULARLY $228

Laurel Way Large Carsen
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Large Carsen
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Large Carsen
Kate Spade New York

A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look. 

REGULARLY $229

Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York

A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. 

REGULARLY $399

Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York
Lalena Large Pocket Tote
Kate Spade New York

We love this fun blueberry color! 

REGULARLY $429

Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York

Feminine and chic! 

REGULARLY $328

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York

Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! 

REGULARLY $588

Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York

Made for everyday carrying.

REGULARLY $199

Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York

A little gold for a little glamour. 

REGULARLY $179

Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York

You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs. 

REGULARLY $39

Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York

It's practical and pretty. 

REGULARLY $225

Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York

Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. 

REGULARLY $228

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Missguided Sale: 50% Off on Bodysuits, Dresses and More

Nasty Gal Sale: Take Up to 80% Off All Items Sitewide

Frank & Oak Sale: 25% Off T-Shirts, Jeans and More Sitewide

 