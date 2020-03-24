Kate Spade Sale Is Still Happening: Up to 75% Off Everything

The Kate Spade sale continues to brighten our days.

Kate Spade New York has extended its Surprise Sale deals and we now have until April 12 11:59 p.m. PST to score up to 75% off everything with free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All sales are final for Surprise Sale products.

Discounts don't end there. In addition to the Surprise Sale, the retailer is having a Friends and Family Sale, slashing 40% off all items (yes, this includes new arrivals!) until April 1 11:59 p.m. PST. There are no exclusions and receive free shipping and returns. Make sure to apply the code FORYOU at checkout.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.

Purchase deals on a Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. Other sale items include shoes, jewelry and clothes.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, ahead.

Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York This crossbody with multiple inside pockets comes in eight colors. REGULARLY $198 $118.80 at Kate Spade New York

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote. REGULARLY $228 $136.80 at Kate Spade New York

Catroux Loafers Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Catroux Loafers Kate Spade New York An elegant pair of loafers, featuring the brand's iconic spade emblem. REGULARLY $178 $106.80 at Kate Spade New York

Lift Sneakers Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lift Sneakers Kate Spade New York Comfy sneakers with a hint of extra height. REGULARLY $128 $75.80 at Kate Spade New York

Sport Knit City Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sport Knit City Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade New York A sporty, lightweight backpack that adds a pop of color. REGULARLY $228 $136.80 at Kate Spade New York

Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag Kate Spade New York This adorable wicker bag is getting us excited for summer. REGULARLY $398 $238.80 at Kate Spade New York

Patterson Drive Geraldine Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Geraldine Kate Spade New York This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Cove Street Dody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cove Street Dody Kate Spade New York How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? REGULARLY $228 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Large Carsen Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Large Carsen Kate Spade New York A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Reese Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Reese Kate Spade New York A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Lalena Large Pocket Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lalena Large Pocket Tote Kate Spade New York We love this fun blueberry color! REGULARLY $429 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Feminine and chic! REGULARLY $328 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! REGULARLY $588 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Addison Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Addison Kate Spade New York Made for everyday carrying. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Edie Sandal Heel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel Kate Spade New York A little gold for a little glamour. REGULARLY $179 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings Kate Spade New York You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs. REGULARLY $39 $19 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $139 at Kate Spade New York

Lia Dot Ponte Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress Kate Spade New York Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. REGULARLY $228 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Missguided Sale: 50% Off on Bodysuits, Dresses and More

Nasty Gal Sale: Take Up to 80% Off All Items Sitewide

Frank & Oak Sale: 25% Off T-Shirts, Jeans and More Sitewide