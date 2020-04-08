Kate Spade Sale on Sale Event: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Bags, Fashion and More
Kate Spade New York is giving us two opportunities to save big! Kate Spade is having a Spring's in Bloom Sale, offering an extra 50% off sale styles with the Kate Spade coupon code HISPRING through April 13. Shipping is free and all sales are final.
Purchase deals on a Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. Other sale items include shoes, jewelry and clothes.
Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals and we have until April 11 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are also final sale.
The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.
The plush chevron quilting and lush cherry color makes this backpack a chic winner.
This elegant leather crossbody bag with chain strap and multiple pockets is perfect for the evening.
Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote.
Add some sparkle to your look with these eye-catching domed studs.
Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the gold chain accent.
This bright pink saddle bag is too cute to pass up.
Small but mighty -- this slim bifold wallet is durable and functional as it is compact.
This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials.
How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color?
A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look.
A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything.
We love this fun blueberry color!
Feminine and chic!
Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129!
Made for everyday carrying.
A little gold for a little glamour.
It's practical and pretty.
Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush.
