Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 40% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing
Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, shoes, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing, bask in the fall savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come.
With code, SAVEMORE, shoppers can get 20% off over $200, 30% off over $400, and 40% off over $600 on select new arrivals, this includes some already discounted items. With prices this low, the best Kate Spade designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast.
So many perfect-for-fall handbags and accessories are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale and since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our favorite styles and deals from the sale below.
The Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote lives up to its name. It can comfortably fit your laptop along with the current iPhone, a large wallet, an iPad and more.
Greet fall with this cozy Leopard Cardigan. The knit cardigan has a flattering slim-fit cut and a V-neck primed to show off your turtlenecks.
The pebbled leather on the Knott Medium Satchel has a smooth Italian leather trim. It comes with a removable and adjustable crossbody strap.
If you're a fall or winter bride these Bridal Sparkle Heels are a must-have. The polka dot tulle on your feet will up the romance of the day, no matter if you wear them during your engagement photos, bridal shower, or actual ceremony.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and it comes with a detachable grapefruit wristlet pouch. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
This Kate Spade cardholder is compact so it can fit inside a variety of your favorite handbags, or you can slip the wallet into your pocket and go.
This bright and cheery petal zip-around Kate Spade wallet has plenty of room for all of your cards as well as smartphones up to the size of an iPhone XS Max.
You can't go wrong with hoop earrings when you want that extra oomph to your outfit. These Kate Spade floral hoop earrings will take you there.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Homecoming Dresses of 2022
Shop Our Favorite Styles from Free People’s New Fall Collection
Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now
The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less
This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags
Oversized Purses Are Making a Comeback—Here’s 10 Styles To Score Now
Marc Jacobs' New Shoulder Bag Brings a Modern Twist to Retro Style
The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022
Where to Find Birkenstock Boston Clogs — TikTok's Must-Have Fall Shoe
Michael Kors Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags for Fall