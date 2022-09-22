Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, shoes, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing, bask in the fall savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come.

With code, SAVEMORE, shoppers can get 20% off over $200, 30% off over $400, and 40% off over $600 on select new arrivals, this includes some already discounted items. With prices this low, the best Kate Spade designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast.

Kate Spade Sale

So many perfect-for-fall handbags and accessories are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale and since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our favorite styles and deals from the sale below.

Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote Kate Spade Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote The Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote lives up to its name. It can comfortably fit your laptop along with the current iPhone, a large wallet, an iPad and more. $458 Buy Now

Leopard Cardigan Kate Spade Leopard Cardigan Greet fall with this cozy Leopard Cardigan. The knit cardigan has a flattering slim-fit cut and a V-neck primed to show off your turtlenecks. $328 Buy Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel The pebbled leather on the Knott Medium Satchel has a smooth Italian leather trim. It comes with a removable and adjustable crossbody strap. $348 Buy Now

Bridal Sparkle Heels Kate Spade Bridal Sparkle Heels If you're a fall or winter bride these Bridal Sparkle Heels are a must-have. The polka dot tulle on your feet will up the romance of the day, no matter if you wear them during your engagement photos, bridal shower, or actual ceremony. $198 Buy Now

Spencer Cardholder Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder This Kate Spade cardholder is compact so it can fit inside a variety of your favorite handbags, or you can slip the wallet into your pocket and go. $58 $41 Buy Now

Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet This bright and cheery petal zip-around Kate Spade wallet has plenty of room for all of your cards as well as smartphones up to the size of an iPhone XS Max. $210 $126 Buy Now

Heritage Spade Flower Hoops Kate Spade Heritage Spade Flower Hoops You can't go wrong with hoop earrings when you want that extra oomph to your outfit. These Kate Spade floral hoop earrings will take you there. $78 $62 Buy Now

