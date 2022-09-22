Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 40% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Summer Sale 2022
Kate Spade

Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, shoes, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing, bask in the fall savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come. 

With code, SAVEMORE, shoppers can get 20% off over $200, 30% off over $400, and 40% off over $600 on select new arrivals, this includes some already discounted items. With prices this low, the best Kate Spade designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast. 

Kate Spade Sale

So many perfect-for-fall handbags and accessories are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale and since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our favorite styles and deals from the sale below. 

Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote
Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote
Kate Spade
Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote

The Manhattan Houndstooth Large Tote lives up to its name. It can comfortably fit your laptop along with the current iPhone, a large wallet, an iPad and more.

$458
Leopard Cardigan
Leopard Cardigan
Kate Spade
Leopard Cardigan

Greet fall with this cozy Leopard Cardigan. The knit cardigan has a flattering slim-fit cut and a V-neck primed to show off your turtlenecks. 

$328
Knott Medium Satchel
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel

The pebbled leather on the Knott Medium Satchel has a smooth Italian leather trim. It comes with a removable and adjustable crossbody strap.

$348
Bridal Sparkle Heels
Bridal Sparkle Heels
Kate Spade
Bridal Sparkle Heels

If you're a fall or winter bride these Bridal Sparkle Heels are a must-have. The polka dot tulle on your feet will up the romance of the day, no matter if you wear them during your engagement photos, bridal shower, or actual ceremony. 

$198
All Day Grapefruit Pop Large Tote
All Day Grapefruit Pop Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Grapefruit Pop Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and it comes with a detachable grapefruit wristlet pouch. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.

$248$149
Spencer Cardholder
Spencer Cardholder
Kate Spade
Spencer Cardholder

This Kate Spade cardholder is compact so it can fit inside a variety of your favorite handbags, or you can slip the wallet into your pocket and go.

$58$41
Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet

This bright and cheery petal zip-around Kate Spade wallet has plenty of room for all of your cards as well as smartphones up to the size of an iPhone XS Max.

$210$126
Heritage Spade Flower Hoops
Heritage Spade Flower Hoops
Kate Spade
Heritage Spade Flower Hoops

You can't go wrong with hoop earrings when you want that extra oomph to your outfit. These Kate Spade floral hoop earrings will take you there. 

$78$62

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Homecoming Dresses of 2022

Shop Our Favorite Styles from Free People’s New Fall Collection

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags

Oversized Purses Are Making a Comeback—Here’s 10 Styles To Score Now

Marc Jacobs' New Shoulder Bag Brings a Modern Twist to Retro Style

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

Where to Find Birkenstock Boston Clogs — TikTok's Must-Have Fall Shoe

Michael Kors Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags for Fall

 