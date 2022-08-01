Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, sandals, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in the summer savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come.

Shoppers can get up to 50% off on select Kate Spade items on the site. With prices this low, the best designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast.

Get 50% off Kate Spade

So many perfect-for-summer handbags and accessories are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale and since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite styles and deals from the sale below.

Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet This bright and cheery petal zip-around Kate Spade wallet has plenty of room for all of your cards as well as smartphones up to the size of an iPhone XS Max. $210 $158 Buy Now

Heritage Spade Flower Hoops Kate Spade Heritage Spade Flower Hoops You can't go wrong with hoop earrings when you want that extra oomph to your outfit. These Kate Spade floral hoop earrings will take you there. $78 $62 Buy Now

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $174 Buy Now

