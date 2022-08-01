Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 50% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing
Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, sandals, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in the summer savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come.
Shoppers can get up to 50% off on select Kate Spade items on the site. With prices this low, the best designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast.
So many perfect-for-summer handbags and accessories are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale and since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite styles and deals from the sale below.
This bright and cheery petal zip-around Kate Spade wallet has plenty of room for all of your cards as well as smartphones up to the size of an iPhone XS Max.
You can't go wrong with hoop earrings when you want that extra oomph to your outfit. These Kate Spade floral hoop earrings will take you there.
Pack this resort-ready dress for your next vacation.
This vibrant straw tote with smooth leather trim is the perfect bag to bring to the beach.
This Kate Spade medium shoulder bag can hold everything you need during a busy day out.
This trendy straw mini satchel with a detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag this summer.
Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design.
Everyone needs a cute sandal you can slip right into this summer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway
The 32 Best Amazon Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler
This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 60% Off at Amazon
Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale
24 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50
Ashley Graham Says Everyone Needs These 10 Style Pieces (Exclusive)
The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less
This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags