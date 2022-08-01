Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 50% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, sandals, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in the summer savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come. 

Shoppers can get up to 50% off on select Kate Spade items on the site. With prices this low, the best designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock, so we recommend snagging your favorite tote, backpack and purse fast. 

So many perfect-for-summer handbags and accessories are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale and since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite styles and deals from the sale below. 

Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Petal Zip-Around Continental Wallet

This bright and cheery petal zip-around Kate Spade wallet has plenty of room for all of your cards as well as smartphones up to the size of an iPhone XS Max.

$210$158
Heritage Spade Flower Hoops
Heritage Spade Flower Hoops
Kate Spade
Heritage Spade Flower Hoops

You can't go wrong with hoop earrings when you want that extra oomph to your outfit. These Kate Spade floral hoop earrings will take you there. 

$78$62
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress
Kate Spade
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress

Pack this resort-ready dress for your next vacation.

$468$328
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote
Kate Spade
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote

This vibrant straw tote with smooth leather trim is the perfect bag to bring to the beach.

$298$209
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag

This Kate Spade medium shoulder bag can hold everything you need during a busy day out.

$358$286
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel

This trendy straw mini satchel with a detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag this summer.

$298$238
Treasure Trove Huggies
Treasure Trove Huggies
Kate Spade
Treasure Trove Huggies

Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit. 

$48$38
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$174
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design. 

$128$77
Gazebo Slide Sandals
Gazebo Slide Sandals
Kate Spade
Gazebo Slide Sandals

Everyone needs a cute sandal you can slip right into this summer.

$198$158

