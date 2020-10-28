Kate Spade Sale: Save Up to 60% for 3 Days Only

Holiday shopping -- and holiday saving -- is on at Kate Spade New York, for just a few days!

Through Oct. 28, score up to 60% off a wide variety of styles already on sale from the popular women's designer. This month's sale on sale includes handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home decor. All you have to do is enter promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout; note that all sales are final.

No matter who you're shopping for, the perfect stylish gift can be found at Kate Spade -- think: a zip-up backpack for someone who's always on the go, chic dresses for your friend who's back in the office, a leather wallet for your well-organized mom and more.

Plus, don't forget about the separate Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where the entire site is up to 75% off through Nov. 14! Check out their Deal of the Day section to find savings of hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on beautiful handbags, bundles and other Kate Spade pieces.

Shop all Kate Spade sale items and see more of our top picks below.

Sloan Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sloan Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Ideal for the friend or family member who is always on the go! REGULARLY $298 $98.40 at Kate Spade New York

Molly Cabana Dot Pop Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Cabana Dot Pop Large Tote Kate Spade New York Save big on this structured tote with cute polka dot faux leather lining. It also comes in a bright magenta. REGULARLY $228 $109.20 at Kate Spade New York

Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel Kate Spade New York Choose from six pretty shades, including this warm beige that goes with everything. REGULARLY $398 $119.40 at Kate Spade New York

Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket Kate Spade New York The perfect little gift for a coworker who likes to keep her cards organized and with her at all times. REGULARLY $28 $12 at Kate Spade New York

Heritage Spade Enamel Heart Ring Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Enamel Heart Ring Kate Spade New York Pick up two of these chic heart rings: one for you, one for your bestie. REGULARLY $98 $35.40 at Kate Spade New York

Lake Lace-Up Boots Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lake Lace-Up Boots Kate Spade New York An absolutely incredible pair of leather lace-up boots at an absolutely incredible price! REGULARLY $648 $389 at Kate Spade New York

Roller Star Sweater Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Roller Star Sweater Kate Spade New York Know someone who recently hopped on the roller-skating trend? This adorable sweater was made for them. REGULARLY $298 $89.40 at Kate Spade New York

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

164 Best Holiday Gifts at Amazon

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything!

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Tons Handbag Styles

Coach Sale: Over 50% Off Select Handbags, Wallets, Shoes, Jackets and More

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 40% on Handbags, Shoes and More

Holiday Gifts for Under $100

The 53 Best Handbag Deals Available from the Amazon Holiday Dash

Macy's Friends & Family Sale: Take 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Backpacks and Bags

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

The Best Kate Spade Deals on Purses and Wallets at Amazon's Holiday Dash