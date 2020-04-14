Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Take 40% Off Full-Price Handbags and Wallets

By Amy Lee‍
Kate Spade New York is continuing its multiple sale events! From now through April 17 11:59 p.m. PST, Kate Spade is offering 40% off full-price handbags and wallets with the Kate Spade coupon code MIDWEEKTREAT. Shipping and returns are free. Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. 

Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals and we have until May 9 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are final sale. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead. 

Grace Small Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Grace Small Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Grace Small Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade New York

This small structured pebbled leather satchel is a modern update on the classic shape. It also comes with a removable shoulder strap. 

REGULARLY $298

Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

This crossbody with multiple inside pockets comes in four colorways. 

REGULARLY $198

Margaux Small Keyring Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Margaux Small Keyring Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Margaux Small Keyring Wallet
Kate Spade New York

Keep your cards, cash and coins all in one place in this compact key ring wallet to attach to any bag. 

REGULARLY $98

Molly Large Work Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Molly Large Work Tote
Kate Spade New York
Molly Large Work Tote
Kate Spade New York

Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote. 

REGULARLY $298

Nylon City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Nylon City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Nylon City Pack Large Backpack
Kate Spade New York

We're obsessed with this bright, bold, durable nylon backpack. 

REGULARLY $198

Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag
Kate Spade New York
Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag
Kate Spade New York

This adorable wicker bag is getting us excited for summer. 

REGULARLY $398

Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Patterson Drive Geraldine
Kate Spade New York
Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. 

REGULARLY $399

Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Cove Street Dody
Kate Spade New York
Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? 

REGULARLY $228

Laurel Way Large Carsen (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Large Carsen
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Large Carsen (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look. 

REGULARLY $229

Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. 

REGULARLY $399

Hayes Small Satchel (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Hayes Small Satchel (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

Feminine and chic! 

REGULARLY $328

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! 

REGULARLY $588

Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

Made for everyday carrying.

REGULARLY $199

Edie Sandal Heel (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Edie Sandal Heel (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

A little gold for a little glamour. 

REGULARLY $179

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

It's practical and pretty. 

REGULARLY $225

Lia Dot Ponte Dress (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Lia Dot Ponte Dress (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. 

REGULARLY $228

