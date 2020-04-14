Kate Spade Sale: Take 40% Off Full-Price Handbags and Wallets
Kate Spade New York is continuing its multiple sale events! From now through April 17 11:59 p.m. PST, Kate Spade is offering 40% off full-price handbags and wallets with the Kate Spade coupon code MIDWEEKTREAT. Shipping and returns are free. Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse.
Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals and we have until May 9 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are final sale.
The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.
This small structured pebbled leather satchel is a modern update on the classic shape. It also comes with a removable shoulder strap.
This crossbody with multiple inside pockets comes in four colorways.
Keep your cards, cash and coins all in one place in this compact key ring wallet to attach to any bag.
Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote.
We're obsessed with this bright, bold, durable nylon backpack.
This adorable wicker bag is getting us excited for summer.
This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials.
How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color?
A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look.
A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything.
Feminine and chic!
Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129!
Made for everyday carrying.
A little gold for a little glamour.
It's practical and pretty.
Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Last Chance to Take 40% Off Full-Price Items
Spanx Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Shapewear, Bras, Jeans and More
Nasty Gal Sale: Take 50% Off Absolutely Everything