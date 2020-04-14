Kate Spade Sale: Take 40% Off Full-Price Handbags and Wallets

Kate Spade New York is continuing its multiple sale events! From now through April 17 11:59 p.m. PST, Kate Spade is offering 40% off full-price handbags and wallets with the Kate Spade coupon code MIDWEEKTREAT. Shipping and returns are free. Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse.

Kate Spade has also extended its Surprise Sale deals and we have until May 9 to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free shipping on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All Surprise Sale items are final sale.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Grace Small Top-Handle Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Grace Small Top-Handle Satchel Kate Spade New York This small structured pebbled leather satchel is a modern update on the classic shape. It also comes with a removable shoulder strap. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Kate Spade New York

Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York This crossbody with multiple inside pockets comes in four colorways. REGULARLY $198 $118.80 at Kate Spade New York

Margaux Small Keyring Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Small Keyring Wallet Kate Spade New York Keep your cards, cash and coins all in one place in this compact key ring wallet to attach to any bag. REGULARLY $98 $58.80 at Kate Spade New York

Molly Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Work Tote Kate Spade New York Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Kate Spade New York

Nylon City Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Nylon City Pack Large Backpack Kate Spade New York We're obsessed with this bright, bold, durable nylon backpack. REGULARLY $198 $118.80 at Kate Spade New York

Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Nicola Wicker Twistlock Medium Sling Bag Kate Spade New York This adorable wicker bag is getting us excited for summer. REGULARLY $398 $238.80 at Kate Spade New York

Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Geraldine (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color? REGULARLY $228 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Large Carsen (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Large Carsen (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Reese (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Hayes Small Satchel (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Feminine and chic! REGULARLY $328 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129! REGULARLY $588 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Made for everyday carrying. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Edie Sandal Heel (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York A little gold for a little glamour. REGULARLY $179 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $139 at Kate Spade New York

Lia Dot Ponte Dress (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. REGULARLY $228 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

