Kate Spade New York is giving us two ways to save big! First, the Kate Spade online store is offering discounts when you spend $150 or more on full-price, new arrival items. Take 30% off $150 or more, 40% off $250 or more and 50% off $350 or more with the code NEWYOU at checkout through May 14. Standard shipping and returns are free.

Second, the Kate Spade Surprise Sale is still going on -- enjoy up to 75% off across the Surprise Sale website through May 9. Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York A stylish, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. REGULARLY $188 $131.60 at Kate Spade New York

Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York A chic top-handle satchel for a ladylike look. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Kate Spade New York

Taylor Small Crossbody Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Taylor Small Crossbody Tote Kate Spade New York A practical nylon bag to keep your important things safe. REGULARLY $158 $110.60 at Kate Spade New York

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York We love this punchy bright color! REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York An elegant crossbody bag you'll have forever. REGULARLY $228 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $139 at Kate Spade New York

