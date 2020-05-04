Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% off Surprise Sale Items

Kate Spade New York is the sale gift that keeps on giving. Through May 9, enjoy up to 75% off with Kate Spade Surprise Sale deals.

At the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website, you can save even more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code MAKEITTWO. You'll get free shipping and all Surprise Sale items are final sale.

You can also find more discounts on the Kate Spade website including up to 60% off pretty and practical nylon bags with Kate Spade promo code PERFECT. Purchase deals on an iconic Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Addison (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Made for everyday carrying. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $139 at Kate Spade New York

Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cove Street Dody (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York How can you not fall in love with the darling blush color? REGULARLY $228 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Taylor Small Crossbody Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Taylor Small Crossbody Tote Kate Spade New York A practical nylon bag to keep your important things safe. REGULARLY $158 $68 at Kate Spade New York

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York A lightweight everyday bag that can carry all your essentials. REGULARLY $228 $160 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

