Kate Spade End of Season Sale
Kate Spade

Kate Spade has an epic Summer Sale going on right now with deals on the brand's summer-inspired styles, including new totes, satchels, sandals and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe. 

Right now, shoppers can get up to 50% off sale styles. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Just in time for the season, the Kate Spade Summer Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below. 

Bellini 3D Peach Crossbody
Bellini 3D Peach Crossbody
Kate Spade
Bellini 3D Peach Crossbody

This 3-D peach Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.

$398$318
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress
Kate Spade
Palm Fronds Amelia Dress

Pack this resort-ready dress for your next vacation.

$468$328
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote
Kate Spade
The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote

This vibrant straw tote with smooth leather trim is the perfect bag to bring to the beach.

$298$209
Gazebo Slide Sandals
Gazebo Slide Sandals
Kate Spade
Gazebo Slide Sandals

Everyone needs a cute sandal you can slip right into this summer.

$198$158
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag

This Kate Spade medium shoulder bag can hold everything you need during a busy day out.

$358$286
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel

This trendy straw mini satchel with a detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag this summer.

$298$238
Treasure Trove Huggies
Treasure Trove Huggies
Kate Spade
Treasure Trove Huggies

Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit. 

$48$38
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$174
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Dot Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design. 

$128$77
Ditsy Roses Flirt Dress
Ditsy Roses Flirt Dress
Kate Spade
Ditsy Roses Flirt Dress

Flirty, floral and thriving.

$398$239
Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody
Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade
Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody

Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a magnetic snap flap. The Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic spade flower lining on the inside of the crossbody bag.

$198$158
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$126

