Kate Spade has an epic Summer Sale going on right now with deals on the brand's summer-inspired styles, including new totes, satchels, sandals and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe.

Right now, shoppers can get up to 50% off sale styles. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Just in time for the season, the Kate Spade Summer Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below.

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $174 Buy Now

Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody Kate Spade Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a magnetic snap flap. The Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic spade flower lining on the inside of the crossbody bag. $198 $158 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Still Shop

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

The Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Hurry to Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 30% Off at Nordstrom's Sale

The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Coach Sale: Take Up to 50% Off the Season's Hottest Handbags

The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation This Summer

This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags