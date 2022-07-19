Kate Spade Summer Sale: Get up to 50% off Crossbody Bags, Dresses and Sandals
Kate Spade has an epic Summer Sale going on right now with deals on the brand's summer-inspired styles, including new totes, satchels, sandals and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in summer and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe.
Right now, shoppers can get up to 50% off sale styles. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.
Just in time for the season, the Kate Spade Summer Sale also includes timeless jewelry, colorful dresses, and home decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale below.
This 3-D peach Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.
Pack this resort-ready dress for your next vacation.
This vibrant straw tote with smooth leather trim is the perfect bag to bring to the beach.
Everyone needs a cute sandal you can slip right into this summer.
This Kate Spade medium shoulder bag can hold everything you need during a busy day out.
This trendy straw mini satchel with a detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag this summer.
Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design.
Flirty, floral and thriving.
Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a magnetic snap flap. The Knott Metallic Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic spade flower lining on the inside of the crossbody bag.
Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.
