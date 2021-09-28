Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Today, the ET Style team is loving Kate Spade's Lexy Shoulder Bag -- available in the colors of warm gingerbread, black and blackberry preserve. For today only, get these chic bags, along with other similar styles, for just $119 -- regularly $139.

Lexy Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Lexy Shoulder Bag This functional and undeniably cute shoulder bag features an interior front and back zip pocket, along with enough space to hold all of your essentials -- like keys, a wallet and smart phone. $119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $139) Buy Now

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.