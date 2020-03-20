Kate Spade Surprise Sale Extended: Score Up to 75% Off
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale has been extended!
Kate Spade New York has brought back its Surprise Sale deals and we now have until March 23 11:59 p.m. PST to score up to 75% off everything with free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada on the Kate Spade website. In addition, you can save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129 (it was previously $149).
This is your chance to purchase deals on a Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. Other sale items include shoes, jewelry and clothes. Note, all items are final sale.
The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, ahead.
A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything.
We love this fun blueberry color!
Feminine and chic!
Made for everyday carrying.
The perfect work tote bag!
Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129!
We're obsessed with the adorable mini size and gorgeous floral print.
A little gold for a little glamour.
You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs.
It's practical and pretty.
Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
