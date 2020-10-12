Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Everything

We love a good surprise, especially when it involves fashion and savings. Right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale shop, take up to 75% off the entire site.

Score huge savings on crossbody and tote bags, wallets, wristlets, jewelry like necklaces and earrings, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Plus, get free ground shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Note that all sales are final.

The Surprise Sale site is an extension of Kate Spade New York's main shopping site, which has its own deals happening right now -- through Oct. 13, take 30% off nearly everything with promo code THANKYOU.

Below, our picks from the amazing deals happening right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Shop.

Carson Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Carson Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Sling this chic crossbody over your shoulder before heading out the door. REGULARLY $279 $65 at Kate Spade New York

Madyson Flats Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Madyson Flats Kate Spade New York Save $100 on these fall-appropriate shoes in a neutral shade that'll go with the rest of your warddrobe. REGULARLY $179 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Flair Flora Devoré Mini Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Flair Flora Devoré Mini Dress Kate Spade New York This sweet minidress has a chic twisted neckline, puff sleeves and a fit-and-flair hem. REGULARLY $478 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Spade Link Large Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spade Link Large Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Available in two colorways, the Continental wallet is a zip-closure style with a center zip coin compartment, interior and external slip pockets and 12 credit card slots. REGULARLY $229 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Perfect for toting your essentials on-the-go, this durable backpack is available in bright magenta, black and dark blue. It has a zip closure as well as interior slide and exterior zip pockets to keep your stuff organized and safe. Use it for day trips, to tote your workout gear or as a chic diaper bag. REGULARLY $279 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle Kate Spade New York Wear this bangle bracelet solo or stack it with your other faves. REGULARLY $59 $29 at Kate Spade New York

Sylvia X-Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York The pale blue shade of this dome crossbody will stand out in the sea of your other handbags. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade New York

