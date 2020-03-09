Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Shop Up to 75% Off Everything

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is the gift that keeps on giving!

Following a few major sale events, the brand is bringing back its huge Surprise Sale -- offering 75% off everything and free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada from now through March 17. In addition, you can save up to an extra 25% off on accessory bundles with the code: MAKEITTWO. This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling totes, crossbody bags, shoes, jewelry and clothes. Note, all items are final sale.

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale ahead.

Laurel Way Addison Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Addison Kate Spade New York Made for everyday carrying. REGULARLY $199 $49 at Kate Spade New York

Schuyler Meidum Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Schuyler Meidum Tote Kate Spade New York The perfect work tote! REGULARLY $329 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout for extra 25% off. REGULARLY $588 $149 at Kate Spade New York

Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack Kate Spade New York We're obsessed with the adorable mini size and gorgeous floral print. REGULARLY $279 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Cape Cod Spade Loafer Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cape Cod Spade Loafer Kate Spade New York Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Edie Sandal Heel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel Kate Spade New York A little gold for a little glamour. REGULARLY $179 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings Kate Spade New York You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs. REGULARLY $39 $19 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $139 at Kate Spade New York

Lia Dot Ponte Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress Kate Spade New York Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. REGULARLY $228 $99 at Kate Spade New York

