Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Shop Up to 75% Off Everything

By Amy Lee‍
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is the gift that keeps on giving! 

Following a few major sale events, the brand is bringing back its huge Surprise Sale -- offering 75% off everything and free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada from now through March 17. In addition, you can save up to an extra 25% off on accessory bundles with the code: MAKEITTWO. This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling totes, crossbody bags, shoes, jewelry and clothes. Note, all items are final sale. 

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale ahead. 

Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York
Laurel Way Addison
Kate Spade New York

Made for everyday carrying.

REGULARLY $199

Schuyler Meidum Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Schuyler Meidum Tote
Kate Spade New York
Schuyler Meidum Tote
Kate Spade New York

The perfect work tote! 

REGULARLY $329

Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Grove Street Lana and Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York

Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout for extra 25% off. 

REGULARLY $588

Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Cameron Floral Ditsy Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York

We're obsessed with the adorable mini size and gorgeous floral print. 

REGULARLY $279

Cape Cod Spade Loafer
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cape Cod Spade Loafer
Kate Spade New York
Cape Cod Spade Loafer
Kate Spade New York

Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem. 

REGULARLY $199

Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York
Edie Sandal Heel
Kate Spade New York

A little gold for a little glamour. 

REGULARLY $179

Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Flying Colors Delicate Drop Earrings
Kate Spade New York

You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs. 

REGULARLY $39

Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York
Monterey Two Tone Watch
Kate Spade New York

It's practical and pretty. 

REGULARLY $225

Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York
Lia Dot Ponte Dress
Kate Spade New York

Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush. 

REGULARLY $228

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

