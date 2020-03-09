Kate Spade Surprise Sale -- Shop Up to 75% Off Everything
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is the gift that keeps on giving!
Following a few major sale events, the brand is bringing back its huge Surprise Sale -- offering 75% off everything and free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada from now through March 17. In addition, you can save up to an extra 25% off on accessory bundles with the code: MAKEITTWO. This is your chance to nab worthy discounts on their best-selling totes, crossbody bags, shoes, jewelry and clothes. Note, all items are final sale.
The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile accessories and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale ahead.
Made for everyday carrying.
The perfect work tote!
Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout for extra 25% off.
We're obsessed with the adorable mini size and gorgeous floral print.
Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the Spade logo emblem.
A little gold for a little glamour.
You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs.
It's practical and pretty.
Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush.
