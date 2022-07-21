Kate Spade's Huge Sale Is Taking 30% Off Bags, Jewelry, Clothing and More: Shop the 10 Best Deals
Kate Spade is hosting a huge Summer Sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, sandals, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, bask in the summer savings and take advantage of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe.
Now through Sunday, July 24, shoppers can get 30% off nearly every Kate Spade item on the site. Simply use the code FRESH at checkout to save on your favorite styles. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast because the most popular styles won't last long. Plus, the best designer bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low.
So many perfect-for-summer handbags are marked down at the Kate Spade Sale like the Softwhere Mini Tote which turns the designer's popular quilted leather tote into a portable mini size. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite styles and deals from the sale below.
This 3-D peach Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.
Pack this resort-ready dress for your next vacation.
This vibrant straw tote with smooth leather trim is the perfect bag to bring to the beach.
Everyone needs a cute sandal you can slip right into this summer.
This Kate Spade medium shoulder bag can hold everything you need during a busy day out.
This trendy straw mini satchel with a detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag this summer.
Look pretty in pink when you wear these rose-colored earrings with any outfit.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic dot design.
Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.
