Shopping

Kate Spade's Summer Sale Has Stylish Bags, Sandals, and Jewelry Up to 40% Off — Here's What to Shop

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade summer sale
Kate Spade

Kate Spade just kicked off its epic Summer Sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend with savings the brand's most recent styles, including the newest Kate Spade Cabana collection. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of these Memorial Day deals before something you love sells out. 

Through Monday, May 30, when you use the code HELLOSUMMER, you can enjoy 20% off when you spend $200, 30% off when you spend $400 and 40% off when you spend $600. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast since the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low. Plus, there are so many styles already on sale for double discounts. 

Save at Kate Spade

Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade Summer Sale also includes colorful jewelry, dresses, and home goods and decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale. Start saving big before Memorial Day weekend even starts with these discounted Kate Spade must-haves below. 

Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel
Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel

Grab this straw bag with gingham print insert for summer. 

$398$254
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody

This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag. 

$198$139
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic design. 

$128$64
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote

This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print. 

$398$254
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Purl Small Bucket Bag

Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag. 

$398$254
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$174
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel

We love this floral printed tote for summer. 

$398$318
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$126
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Kate Spade
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody

This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion. 

$358$286
Buckle Up Flats
Buckle Up Flats
Kate Spade
Buckle Up Flats

Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.

$268$214
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody

Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.

$348$278
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag

Everyone (especially Mom) needs a staple shoulder bag in their closet.

$378$302

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kosas Memorial Day Sale: Bundle and Save Up to 60% on Beauty Sets

Save 20% at Violet Grey's Spring Sale: La Mer, Hanacure, Tatcha & More

SkinStore Memorial Day Sale: The Best Beauty Deals Up to 50% Off

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Is on Sale Now for 20% Off

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale Is Live with Savings on TVs, Phones & More

The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now

The 16 Best Items to Shop From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2022

The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now