Shopping

Kate Spade's Summer Sale: Last Chance to Get Up to 40% Off on Stylish Bags, Sandals and Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade summer sale
Kate Spade

Kate Spade just kicked off its epic Summer Sale with the brand's most recent styles, including the newest Kate Spade Cabana collection, but today's the last chance to shop the savings event. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of these Memorial Day deals before the sale ends today. 

Before the end of today, May 30, when you use the code HELLOSUMMER, you can enjoy 20% off when you spend $200, 30% off when you spend $400 and 40% off when you spend $600. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast since the sale ends today. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low, and so many styles are already on sale for double discounts. 

Save at Kate Spade

Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade Summer Sale also includes colorful jewelry, dresses, and home goods and decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale. Start saving big before the sale ends today with these discounted Kate Spade must-haves below. 

Valerie Slingback Pumps
Valerie Slingback Pumps
Kate Spade
Valerie Slingback Pumps

Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch.

$228$182
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Smile Velvet Small Crossbody

This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag. 

$198$139
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Metallic Small Compact Wallet

Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic design. 

$128$64
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Extra-Large Tote

This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print. 

$398$318
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Purl Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Purl Small Bucket Bag

Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag. 

$398$318
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$174
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Avenue Floral Garden Medium Satchel

We love this floral printed tote for summer. 

$398$318
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade
Spencer Ditsy Rose Dome Crossbody

Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.

$168$126
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody
Kate Spade
Petal 3D Flower Crossbody

This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion. 

$358$251
Buckle Up Flats
Buckle Up Flats
Kate Spade
Buckle Up Flats

Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.

$268$214
Lovitt Buckled Small Top Handle Crossbody
Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade
Lovitt Buckled Small Top Handle Crossbody

Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.

$348$244
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag

Everyone needs a staple shoulder bag in their closet.

$378$302

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

REN Skincare Sale: Get 20% Off on Bestselling Cleansers, SPF and More

Parachute Memorial Day Sale: Last Chance to Save 20% On Bedding & More

Save Up to 80% on Furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale — But Hurry

Crocs Memorial Day Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sandals and Clogs

Best Apple Deals On Amazon for Memorial Day 2022

Save 20% at Violet Grey's Spring Sale: La Mer, Hanacure, Tatcha & More