Kate Spade's Summer Sale: Last Chance to Get Up to 40% Off on Stylish Bags, Sandals and Jewelry
Kate Spade just kicked off its epic Summer Sale with the brand's most recent styles, including the newest Kate Spade Cabana collection, but today's the last chance to shop the savings event. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of these Memorial Day deals before the sale ends today.
Before the end of today, May 30, when you use the code HELLOSUMMER, you can enjoy 20% off when you spend $200, 30% off when you spend $400 and 40% off when you spend $600. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast since the sale ends today. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low, and so many styles are already on sale for double discounts.
Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade Summer Sale also includes colorful jewelry, dresses, and home goods and decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale. Start saving big before the sale ends today with these discounted Kate Spade must-haves below.
Embroidered with a flock of flowers, the Valerie Slingback Pumps make the perfect heels for brunch.
This trendy curved bag with chunky chain shoulder strap and detachable crossbody strap will quickly become your go-to evening bag.
Is your wallet looking worse for wear? Upgrade it with this compact metallic design.
This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print.
Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag.
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
We love this floral printed tote for summer.
Revel in rose patterns and dainty spring tones with Kate Spade's beloved, dome crossbody bag — now available in a fun, seasonal refresh.
This 3-D flower Kate Spade crossbody gives a whole new meaning to summer fashion.
Put a more colorful pep in your step with these pointed, emerald flats.
Buckle up in something more stylish — like this feminine Lovitt Buckled Top Handle Crossbody from Kate Spade.
Everyone needs a staple shoulder bag in their closet.
