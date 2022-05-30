Kate Spade just kicked off its epic Summer Sale with the brand's most recent styles, including the newest Kate Spade Cabana collection, but today's the last chance to shop the savings event. From new bags and accessories to clothing and even sleepwear, welcome summer and take advantage of these Memorial Day deals before the sale ends today.

Before the end of today, May 30, when you use the code HELLOSUMMER, you can enjoy 20% off when you spend $200, 30% off when you spend $400 and 40% off when you spend $600. Of course, as with all of Kate Spade's big savings events, we recommend you act fast since the sale ends today. Plus, the best bags and shoes will undoubtedly be limited in stock with prices this low, and so many styles are already on sale for double discounts.

Just in time for summer, the Kate Spade Summer Sale also includes colorful jewelry, dresses, and home goods and decor. Since we are avid Kate Spade lovers over here, we've rounded up our top picks from the sale. Start saving big before the sale ends today with these discounted Kate Spade must-haves below.

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $174 Buy Now

