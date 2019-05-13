Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Is Engaged to His Girlfriend of 6 Years

Kathie Lee Gifford will soon have a new daughter-in-law.

The former Today show co-host revealed via Instagram that her 29-year-old son, Cody, was engaged to his girlfriend of six years, 27-year-old Erika Brown.

"My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!" Kathie Lee captioned a photo of the happy couple kissing with Erika's ring on display.

Jenna Bush Hager, who took over for Kathie Lee on Today, replied to the post, writing: "This is the best!"

Kathie Lee's daughter and Cody's 25-year-old sister, Cassidy, also shared the news on Instagram, writing: "So excited for what God has in store for these two. The most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness."

The bride-to-be posted the same photo as Cassidy, simply writing: "𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐒É ❤️ #thebestgiFFt 💍 #loveisthegreatestgiFFt."

She also took to her Instagram Story to gush over her engagement, that apparently was not expected. "What started as a fairly normal weekend has turned into the BEST EVER," she wrote. "Couldn’t be happier!"

The newly engaged couple later went to Florence + the Machine concert in Santa Barbara, California, and Erika quoted the band on Instagram, writing: "It's such a wonderful thing to LOVE!"

Prior to his engagement, Cody was celebrating his mom's exit from the Today show, and his heartfelt tribute brought her to tears. Check it out:

