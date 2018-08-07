Kathleen Turner Says She 'Didn't Feel Very Welcome' on 'Friends' Set

They were the ultimate squad and fans would have done anything to infiltrate their tight circle, but it seems even guest stars on Friends struggled to fit in with the famous cast.

In a new interview with Vulture, Kathleen Turner has confessed she didn’t feel welcome while guest-starring as the drag queen father of Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler Bing.

“I’ll be quite honest, which is my wont: I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast,” the legendary 64-year-old actress explained. “I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown -- and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally, it was one of the older crew members that said, ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.’”

Turner added that she didn’t believe that the behavior she experienced was a one-off.

“The Friends actors were such a clique -- but I don’t think my experience with them was unique,” she said. “I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered.”

Asked how she found the group (Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer) as actors, Turner declined to comment.



Turner appeared in three episodes of the hit sitcom, and has also guest-starred on shows including The Simpsons and Law & Order.

Aniston recently admitted that her time on the show was so great that she does “fantasize” about a reunion.

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back," she told InStyle. "Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

