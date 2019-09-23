Kim Kardashian West is having the last laugh after the 71st Emmy Awards, according to her former neighbor, Kathy Griffin.

Griffin spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at HBO's Emmys after-party, and confirmed that Kardashian West and her sister, Kendall Jenner, did receive some chuckles from the audience upon presenting Outstanding Competition Series. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars said they knew all about telling "unfiltered and unscripted" stories, there was audible laughter from the audience.

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted." Yikes. #Emmys2019pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

"They were laughing at them," Griffin confirmed when talking to ET. "Let me tell you what the Kardashians do -- because I used to live next door to Kim and Kanye [West]. ...What they do is they get laughed at and then they go home and they count their money -- and they print it. I think they have a printing machine."

The 58-year-old comedian does not think the moment affected the famous sisters in the slightest. "Honey, [that's]the last thing they care about," Griffin quipped. "They're like ching, ching, ching! And the mom [Kris Jenner] is landing 10 more branding deals."

The seemingly awkward Emmys moment may have been all the more cringe worthy had Kylie Jenner been able to attend as planned. A source told ET that the makeup mogul had to cancel her appearance after getting sick.

Here's about Kardashian West and Jenner's night at the Emmys:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Did Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Laughed at While Presenting at 2019 Emmys?

Why Kylie Jenner Missed Presenting With Sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian at Emmy Awards 2019

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Made a Cameo in a Tupac Music Video When She Was 14 Years Old

Related Gallery