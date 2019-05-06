Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Pose Together in Matching Met Gala Looks

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were all smiles as they posed together at this year's star-studded Met Gala.

The famously reclusive rumored couple appeared to be in high spirits as they smiled for photos inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

Holmes stunned in a shimmering, royal purple gown with a fuchsia feathered collar while Foxx seemingly matched the actress' color scheme, rocking a traditional black suit which he paired with bright purple shoes, the same exact shade as Holmes' ensemble.

Together, Holmes and Foxx also met up with Cardi B -- who rocked a long, voluminous crimson gown with blood red feathered shoulder embellishments and a scarlet cowl.

The trio all posed together in front of the Met Gala's pink rose wall for one of the events most striking snapshots.

While Foxx and Holmes -- who have never officially confirmed rumors and reports that they are dating -- had no problem posing for photos inside the venue, they did not walk the pink carpet side-by-side.

Holmes attended the event alongside Zac Posen -- the designer responsible for her striking ensemble, while Foxx appeared to walk the carpet solo.

