Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Share PDA on Miami Yacht Vacation: Pic!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were photographed sharing a sweet smooch while on a luxury yacht in Miami, Florida, on Friday. The couple -- who only recently took their relationship public after years of romance rumors -- happily shared a kiss on vacation, just days before New Year's Eve.

Holmes, 40, and Foxx, 51, didn't seem to mind any photographers in the distance, as the actress lovingly wrapped her arms around the Robin Hood star. Holmes, wearing a cute pink-and-white pinstriped crop top and matching shorts, then leaned in for a delicate kiss with her man.

While it's unclear if the pair's kids -- Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise, 12, and Foxx's daughters Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 9 -- joined them on their Miami getaway, a source recently told ET that Foxx has won over Suri and the rest of Holmes' family.

According to ET's source, the Beat Shazam host made a big gesture by taking out Holmes and her mother, Kathleen, for the former Dawson's Creek star's 40th birthday earlier this month.

“Jamie took the ladies out to Serendipity [in the upper east side of NY] for Katie’s birthday. It was so sweet, it seemed he like he really wanted to make the night special,” the source said. "Everyone got along great. Jamie is a gentleman and he knows how important Katie’s family is to her. Suri already adores Jamie.”

Holmes and Foxx have been romantically linked since August 2013, but have never confirmed their romance, or arrived together at a public event. See more on the two in the video below.

