Katie Holmes slayed the fashion game yet again!

The actress attended the American Ballet Theatre 2018 Fall Gala in New York City on Wednesday and her outfit did not disappoint.

The brunette opted for a gray Prada suit with a twist -- feather-trimmed sleeves and hems! She paired the glamorous ensemble with black ankle-strap sandals, clutch and layered necklaces.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Holmes showed off her edgy three-bun hairstyle, which complemented her spunky look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The star was accompanied by her mom, Kathleen, who also looked gorgeous in a cobalt blue off-the-shoulder dress.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Dawson's Creek alum recently hinted to ET about being a guest on her former co-star, Busy Philipps', upcoming talk show.

"I would love to do anything with Busy,” Holmes said. "Yeah, she’s great.”

For more on Holmes, see below:

