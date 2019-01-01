Katie Holmes Trades PDA-Filled Miami Weekend With Jamie Foxx for Snowy New Year's With Suri
From the sun to the snow!
Katie Holmes has experienced all the elements lately, as she took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of herself celebrating New Year's with her daughter, Suri, in the snow, just days after her steamy Miami getaway with Jamie Foxx.
Holmes, 40, and Foxx, 51 -- who took their relationship public in 2017 after years of romance rumors -- weren't scared to show off some PDA on their romantic trip on Friday, as they were photographed kissing on a luxury yacht before having some fun on jet skis. Just days later, however, the actress traded her jet ski for some snow skis, as she posed with 12-year-old Suri and friends at a winter resort.
"Happy New Year!" Holmes captioned the pic.
The mother of one also shared a photo of herself catching up with former Dawson's Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes. "What a gift to share some wine and laughter with my dear friend @thereal_marymargarethumes #dawsonscreek," she wrote alongside the black-and-white shot.
Humes captioned the same snap, "Wine and so much laughter with this beauty tonight...a great way to say farewell to 2018 ...I seriously couldn’t love you more @katieholmes212 #moretocome #dawsonscreek 💞."
The Dawson's Creek cast recently reunited to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary with Entertainment Weekly, and after the cover shoot, star Meredith Monroe told ET that she and her co-stars have a group text chain.
“It was so great,” Monroe said of the reunion. “It was like we didn’t even skip a beat and a day hadn’t even gone by. It was a blessing. Throughout the years we would go in and out of touch [depending on] whatever was going on with people’s lives, but we definitely did reconnect with the reunion, so it’s been great.”
“James [Van Der Beek], Josh [Jackson], Katie ... we’re all in a group text,” she added. “We reconnected and now we have a group text going again, so that’s been nice.”
See more in the video below.
