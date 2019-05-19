Daddy Yankee just brought the fire to the American Idol stage.

The reggaeton icon and Katy Perry performed the remix version of Yankee's smash hit "Con Calma" during the show's grand finale on Sunday night.

The Puerto Rican artist released the remix last month, with new lyrics written and sung by Perry. "¿Cómo te llamas, baby? A little mezcal got me feelin' spicy," she sings on the catchy track. "I know that we don't speak the same language, but I'm gonna let my body talk for me."

Yankee kicked off the performance, getting the crowd going before Perry stepped out on stage wearing an orange jumpsuit and massive blond wig decorated with purple and green martini glasses.

Just last week, Perry told ET that she was "so invested" in the top three singers after the emotional semi-finals. During the episode, Perry referenced how Sunday was Mother's Day, and said that all of the contestants are like her children, which meant seeing two singers in the Top 5 sent home really hurt.

"[Because] we are so invested," the singer shared. Last Sunday, the competition bid farewell to two of the final five -- Wade Cota and Laci Kaye Booth -- leaving Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg and Laine Hardy.

