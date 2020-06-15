Katy Perry Collections: Take Up to 30% Off Handbags with Code
If you've been looking for a fun handbag for summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major sale.
Right now, you can take up to 30% off select Katy Perry Collections handbags with code FLASH30. Styles range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags. Free returns -- which also apply to the brand's line of shoes -- have been extended to 60 days.
As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and prepping for her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag picks that are on sale right now.
You can't go wrong with a sleek black leather bag, especially one that holds all your daily essentials.
Nothing screams summer like a pool-ready tote with a pineapple pouch.
A lucite handle is the perfect modern touch on this foldover clutch.
Trendy and structured, this bucket bag is one of our favorite styles.
This is a sweet way to carry around your stuff.
We've had our eye on this out-there belt bag and are thrilled that it's on sale.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
