American Idol chose the show's Top 3 on Sunday, and judge Katy Perry seems pretty excited about the singers who are heading into the finale.

ET spoke with Perry and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie backstage after the show, and the "Swish Swish" singer opened up about the chemistry between them and the remaining stars.

During the episode, Perry referenced how Sunday was Mother's Day, and said that all of the contestants are like her children, which meant seeing two singers in the Top 5 sent home really hurt.

"[Because] we are so invested," the singer told ET.

Perry recalled how one of her family members asked her recently if any parts of the show -- particularly the contestants' backgrounds and the interactions between the hopefuls and the judges -- are scripted. However, the songstress gleefully explained how they found such good stars, they've never needed to script any exchanges or personal stories at all.

"Honest to God, we are following our intuition," Perry said. "There is no script, this is just like the universe giving us gorgeous blessings."

"With these two I wish we had a script but sometimes I'm out there all by myself thinking, 'What's going on?'" Richie quipped. "No, it's all spontaneous. What you see is what's really happening."

One of the things that really happened on Sunday was that, in honor of Mother's Day, Perry invited her mom and dad, Mary Perry and Keith Hudson, to the taping, and the singer's super stylish parents stole the spotlight on the carpet backstage.

On Sunday, the competition bid farewell to two of the final five -- Wade Cota and Laci Kaye Booth -- leaving Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg and Laine Hardy headed to the season finale.

However, Richie said that just because they won't be winning Idol doesn't mean Booth and Cota are hanging up their mics.

"Each one has their own killer thing, so when you look at what it's gonna be like for them as far as their fans, they got the fans," Richie shared.

"No one is going home, everyone is going to work," Perry added, echoing Richie's sentiments.

Fans will get a chance to see which singer is crowned this season's new American Idol champion when the season finale airs next Sunday, May 19, live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

