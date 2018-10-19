Katy Perry Praises Taylor Swift for Her Political Instagram Posts

Katy Perry is praising her former foe, Taylor Swift!

On Thursday night at the amfAR Gala, the 33-year-old "Swish Swish" singer lauded Swift for coming forward with her political affiliations. “She’s setting a great example,” Perry told Variety on Thursday of Swift's recent political endorsements.

Swift, 28, had previously been quiet on her political views, but that all changed earlier this month when she endorsed two Democrats running in hotly contested races in Tennessee.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift captioned the post in part. "... I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."

In a second political post, Swift wrote about how the early voting option makes the task "so quick and easy."

On Friday, Swift continued her praise for early voting, encouraging her fans to take pics and tag her after they voted.

The "Shake It Off" singer even shared many of the photos on her Instagram Story.

Perry isn't the first to praise Swift for her recent political activism. Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and her pal, Lena Dunham, offered their support too. Perry's support is a bit more noteworthy than the others, though, as she and Swift have had an ongoing feud for years. The pair put their spat behind them in May after Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch.

