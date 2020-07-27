Katy Perry fans may have one less reason to smile with news that the songstress is delaying the release of her new album, Smile -- but the mom-to-be is making it up to fans with a new virtual series! Perry, 35, took to social media on Monday to explain why the record will no longer be dropping Aug. 14.

“Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face ... but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable,” Perry wrote in a Twitter thread. “Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released ✌🏻weeks later on August 28 ☹️.”

She then announced that to keep fans entertained in the meantime, she is launching a new web series, #SmileSundays, on Aug. 2.

“To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat 🤰🏼...whichever comes first 🙃😬) join me for #SmileSundays!” she wrote. “Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things 🙂SMILE🙂.”

“You’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat!” Perry continued. “Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! ♥️🤡 Love, Katy.”

Smile marks Perry’s fifth studio album, and she has previously discussed how its title track, released July 10, was written as she emerged from one of the “darkest” periods of her life.

“This whole album is my journey towards the light -- with stories of resilience, hope, and love,” she said when announcing the record.

These days, Perry has plenty to put a smile on her face, particularly the upcoming birth of her first child, a baby girl, with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

See more on Perry's journey into motherhood below.

