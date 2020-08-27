Katy Perry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off All Handbags, Shoes and Sandals

If you've been looking for a fun handbag or pair of shoes for summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major sandals sale.

Right now, you can take up to 80% off select Katy Perry Collections handbags and sandals thanks to a Flash Sale. The shoe collection also includes show-stopping stilettos and playful platforms. You'll find more deals in the sale section of the Katy Perry Collections website including bag styles that range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags.

As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and just had her for her first baby girl yesterday with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag and shoe picks that are on sale right now.

The Kerry Katy Perry Katy Perry The Kerry Katy Perry Sweet pineapple sneakers with a sequin detail. REGULARLY $89 $26.70 at Katy Perry

The Dream Katy Perry Katy Perry The Dream Katy Perry You can't go wrong with a sleek black leather bag, especially one that holds all your daily essentials. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

The Tammy Katy Perry Katy Perry The Tammy Katy Perry A lucite handle is the perfect modern touch on this foldover clutch. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

The Dolly Katy Perry Katy Perry The Dolly Katy Perry This is a sweet way to carry around your stuff. REGULARLY $95 $28.50 at Katy Perry

The Landen Katy Perry Collections Katy Perry Collections The Landen Katy Perry Collections These asymmetrical mules with chunky heels come in three colors: neon pink, neon yellow and pop blue. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

Prism Katy Perry Katy Perry Prism Katy Perry We've had our eye on this out-there belt bag and are thrilled that it's on sale. REGULARLY $79 $23.70 at Katy Perry

