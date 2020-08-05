Katy Perry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Shoes and Handbags

If you've been looking for a fun handbag or pair of shoes for summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major sale.

Right now, you can take up to 70% off select Katy Perry Collections handbags and footwear. Bag styles range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags. You'll also find show-stopping stilettos and playful platforms at the Katy Perry Collections website.

As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and prepping for her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag and shoe picks that are on sale right now.

The Albee Katy Perry Katy Perry The Albee Katy Perry These champagne sandals are all about shine with their iridescent flare heel. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

The Kerry Katy Perry Katy Perry The Kerry Katy Perry Sweet pineapple sneakers with a sequin detail. REGULARLY $89 $26.70 at Katy Perry

The Dream Katy Perry Katy Perry The Dream Katy Perry You can't go wrong with a sleek black leather bag, especially one that holds all your daily essentials. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

The Waves Katy Perry Katy Perry The Waves Katy Perry Nothing screams summer like a pool-ready tote with a pineapple pouch. REGULARLY $129 $38.70 at Katy Perry

The Tammy Katy Perry Katy Perry The Tammy Katy Perry A lucite handle is the perfect modern touch on this foldover clutch. REGULARLY $99 $29.70 at Katy Perry

Sense Katy Perry Katy Perry Sense Katy Perry Trendy and structured, this bucket bag is one of our favorite styles. REGULARLY $109 $33.00 at Katy Perry

The Dolly Katy Perry Katy Perry The Dolly Katy Perry This is a sweet way to carry around your stuff. REGULARLY $95 $28.50 at Katy Perry

Prism Katy Perry Katy Perry Prism Katy Perry We've had our eye on this out-there belt bag and are thrilled that it's on sale. REGULARLY $79 $23.70 at Katy Perry

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

Sign up for more updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Sandals, Dresses, Bags and More

Take Up to 50% Off Sneakers and Sandals at Stuart Weitzman

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More