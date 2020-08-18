Shopping

Katy Perry Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Sandals and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
katy perry collections
Courtesy of Katy Perry Collections

If you've been looking for a fun handbag or pair of shoes for summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major sandals sale.

Right now, you can take up to 80% off select Katy Perry Collections sandals thanks to a Flash Sale that ends August 19. The shoe collection also includes show-stopping stilettos and playful platforms. You'll find more deals in the sale section of the Katy Perry Collections website including bag styles that range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags. 

As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and prepping for her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag and shoe picks that are on sale right now.

The Landen
Katy Perry Collections
Katy Perry Collections The Landen
Katy Perry Collections
The Landen
Katy Perry Collections

These asymmetrical mules with chunky heels come in a selection of bright colors. 

REGULARLY $99

The Albee
Katy Perry
Katy Perry The Albee
Katy Perry
The Albee
Katy Perry

These champagne sandals are all about shine with their iridescent flare heel.

REGULARLY $99

The Kerry
Katy Perry
Katy Perry The Kerry
Katy Perry
The Kerry
Katy Perry

Sweet pineapple sneakers with a sequin detail.

REGULARLY $89

The Dream
Katy Perry
The Dream
Katy Perry
The Dream
Katy Perry

You can't go wrong with a sleek black leather bag, especially one that holds all your daily essentials.

REGULARLY $99

The Waves
Katy Perry
The Waves
Katy Perry
The Waves
Katy Perry

Nothing screams summer like a pool-ready tote with a pineapple pouch.

REGULARLY $129

The Tammy
Katy Perry
The Tammy
Katy Perry
The Tammy
Katy Perry

A lucite handle is the perfect modern touch on this foldover clutch.

REGULARLY $99

Sense
Katy Perry
Sense
Katy Perry
Sense
Katy Perry

Trendy and structured, this bucket bag is one of our favorite styles.

REGULARLY $109

The Dolly
Katy Perry
The Dolly
Katy Perry
The Dolly
Katy Perry

This is a sweet way to carry around your stuff.

REGULARLY $95

Prism
Katy Perry
Prism
Katy Perry
Prism
Katy Perry

We've had our eye on this out-there belt bag and are thrilled that it's on sale.

REGULARLY $79

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Sandals, Dresses, Bags and More

Take Up to 50% Off Sneakers and Sandals at Stuart Weitzman

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More