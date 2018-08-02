Katy Perry Shares Touching Video of Herself Meeting a Young Fan With Brain Tumor

When Grace Moores couldn't make Katy Perry's concert, Perry brought the concert to her!

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer sweetly paid a visit to 8-year-old Grace at her home in Adelaide, Australia, on Tuesday, bringing a little light to the 8-year-old's life. Grace was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April and underwent surgery last week, forcing her to miss Perry's concert.

Grace's sister took to Twitter to share her situation, and eventually caught the eye of Perry, who posted a sweet video of their meeting to her social media on Wednesday. The pop star adorably meets Grace and her family in the video, before taking a tour of Grace's room and singing her a few songs, including her hit, "Firework."



"The Power Of The Internet #helpGracemeetKatyPerry ❤👁," Perry wrote on Instagram.

GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She’s truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/elxDW7ioyg — Tiana is trash (@tianamoores_) July 31, 2018

The 33-year-old singer is currently on the Australia and New Zealand leg of her Witness world tour. In May, she performed a special Witness: Coming Home benefit show at the Santa Barbara Bowl to help relief efforts for the wildfires and mudslides that have affected the area -- and ended up buying the crowd a drink.

See what she told ET about her kind act in the video below.

