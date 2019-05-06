The showstopping fashion moments continued inside the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday night.

After arriving at the venue dripping in bling as a chandelier, Katy Perry pulled an epic transformation: changing into a cheeseburger outfit!

The “Waking Up in Vegas” singer was captured on video wearing the burger get-up by songstress Rita Ora, who posted the clip on her Instagram Stories once guests were inside.

In true Katy Perry style, the costume was glittering and accompanied by sparkling slippers that Perry showed off while posing for the camera and winking.

While it’s unclear who designed the burger costume, Perry’s chandelier outfit was the work of her longtime friend and collaborator, Moschino's Jeremy Scott.

After arriving in the stunning light fixture, she told reporters that her heart was the power cord to light it up.

Scott previously dressed Perry for the 2015 Met Gala as well as the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.

See more on the gala below.

