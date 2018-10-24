With one season in the books and another one on the way, Katy Perry's American Idol co-stars know her pretty well. They just don't know what to get her for her birthday.

The superstar turns 34 on Thursday, but when ET caught up with the gang at American Idol auditions in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, they confessed to being a little low on gift ideas.

"Katy has everything, so I am not quite sure what we're going to get her. Maybe just tickets to Live With Kelly and Ryan," Ryan Seacrest considered. "They are free. That would be great. That's a good idea!"

Perry, however, wasn't expecting much. As she told ET, she is the gift. "Their presence is my present," she joked. "I give them the gift of them getting to be able to sit next to every day."

The "Dark Horse" singer did have one special treat on her mind: a local Louisville delicacy.

"Unfortunately I won't be here, but if I was, I would get a hot brown," she said. "That's what everybody is talking about, and I want one."



"Hold up. You mean, you're not on a hot brown on the show?" fellow judge Lionel Richie asked. "You mean you're sober? Oh my god!"

Besides their hot brown debacle, things couldn't be going better for the American Idol crew. "We don't have to be all pins and needles about poking and having fun. And nobody's going to get their ego hurt, their feelings hurt," Luke Bryan said of how things have changed after their first season together. "We know how much fun we can have with each other."



"We are not going to tell our managers later to go talk to them," Perry added.

