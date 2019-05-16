Keanu Reeves isn't the star of the upcoming rom-com Always Be My Maybe, but he's already stealing scenes!

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the film, teasing an unrequited romance with loads of laughs -- and an incredible role for the John Wick 3 - Parabellum star. Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) is a celebrity chef moving back to San Francisco. That's when she stumbles into Marcus Kim (Randall Park), a close childhood friend that she lost touch with over the years. After her engagement to her aloof fiance (Daniel Dae Kim) goes to pieces, she and Marcus rekindle their friendship.

Soon, Marcus is discovering how much he regrets not acting upon his feelings for Sasha. But, just as Marcus is about to explain his love for his friend, she reveals that she's met someone new and the relationship has already gotten hot and heavy.

That's when we see Sasha and Marcus sitting at a restaurant as Reeves rolls in, looking as dashing as ever. Then, Marcus is forced to watch as Reeves (who may or may not be playing himself) and Sasha exchange whispered steamy one-liners, including one about Reeves' particularly talented thumbs.

But, to be fair, Wong and Park, get more than a few jokes of their own in, including when she and her fiance break up and she delivers a hilarious, super NSFW takedown in front of attendees at a kids birthday party.

The film is co-written by Park, Wong and Michael Golamco and directed by Nahnatchka Khan.

Always Be My Maybe arrives on Netflix on May 31.

Check out the full trailer above.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Keanu Reeves Shares His Favorite Memories on 'Speed' Set With Sandra Bullock (Exclusive)

Keanu Reeves Says He Was Put in 'Movie Jail' After Turning Down 'Speed 2'

Jacob Tremblay Dreams of Being a Mongolian Goat Herder in 'Burn Your Maps' Trailer (Exclusive)

Related Gallery